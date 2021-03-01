 Skip to content
(Austin News KXAN)   One local news reporter in Austin was rewarded for all of her hard work during the pandemic with a free wedding   (kxan.com) divider line
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
BitwiseShift
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
He was heard saying "Don't care.  Had sex."   The wedding should put and end to that.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I hope she was planning on getting married, not just taking advantage of the free wedding. What I'm saying is that I picked up a Wendy's chicken sandwich last week because I had a free coupon in the car, I wasn't even remotely hungry.
 
