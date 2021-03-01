 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   County sheriffs announce they are joining an organization to stand strong against lawlessness. Well, isn't that in the damn job description?   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gah, this sounds like another Oathkeepers klan.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: Gah, this sounds like another Oathkeepers klan.


Basically. They think they are rulers of their own fiefdoms, with no oversight whatsoever.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One of the leaders of the group, Arizona Sheriff Mark Lamb, says 'we want to be able to stand up for the rule of law in this country' and 'fight against bad policies and orders,' including those on immigration.

Immigration?  That's way above your pay grade, asshole.
 
Maxor
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Alphax: One of the leaders of the group, Arizona Sheriff Mark Lamb, says 'we want to be able to stand up for the rule of law in this country' and 'fight against bad policies and orders,' including those on immigration.

Immigration?  That's way above your pay grade, asshole.


Honestly in a lot of counties the county sheriff when he takes office will swear to uphold the laws of the United States of America, and so is responsible for making arrests for federal crimes as well and holding them until taken into federal custody.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I don't get this.
Why would they reinvent a new organization?
Doesn't the KKK exist already?
 
