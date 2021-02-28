 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   Required reading on March 366, 2020   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
nytmare
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm used to the phrase 'our long national nightmare.' I'm only now aware that I've become used to asking which specific long national nightmare the speaker is referring to.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
My personal theory is that the timeline jumped off the calendar and 2020 actually goes from last to this Ides of March. It's almost over!
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

links136
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

uttertosh: Gordon Bennett: I'm used to the phrase 'our long national nightmare.' I'm only now aware that I've become used to asking which specific long national nightmare the speaker is referring to.

Brexit? Boris? Corona? Lockdowns? 5G? Not getting to the Med to drink yourself blind for 2 weeks?

So many to choose from!! ;)


Hootie & the Blowfish are breakinng up!?!?!?!?!
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of light, it was the season of darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair."  -Charles Farking Dickens
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
