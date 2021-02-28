 Skip to content
(Guardian)   The Brazil Coronavirus strain is running rampant in the UK   (theguardian.com) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
just let it grow
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Six people positive is considered running rampant?

Paging Mr Montoya to the white courtesy phone, Mr Inigo Montoya to the white courtesy phone.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: Six people positive is considered running rampant?

Paging Mr Montoya to the white courtesy phone, Mr Inigo Montoya to the white courtesy phone.


If you turned on the light in your kitchen and only saw 6 roaches scatter, how many roaches are living in your house?
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
BUT BORIS SED NO MOAR LOCKDAHNS AN I WANTS TO GO VISIT ME NAN!!!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Sorry but I'm going to have to go into quarantine - you see I had a bit of a close shave yesterday...
 
