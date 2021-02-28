 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Teenager paralyzed in sledding accident on same hill that took girl's life the day before. They probably should ban sledding on that hill, but it's a very slippery slope   (yahoo.com) divider line
17
    More: Sad, Hemp, Legality of cannabis by country, Delta-8-THC, Hashish, Tetrahydrocannabinol, New York Times, Mr Cuomo, Ms Bennett  
•       •       •

390 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Mar 2021 at 1:05 AM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Buzzerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
https://i.imgur.com/SoA6OvF.mp4
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hill like that, you don't close... you double admission and put a "you must be THIS tall" sign that still lets the short kids in!
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe they're just too paralyzed to act.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That used to happen every year in Greenwich when I was growing up.  I never understood it, but apparently some feel compelled to take unnecessary risks in front of their peers.
 
Brainsick
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: That used to happen every year in Greenwich when I was growing up.  I never understood it, but apparently some feel compelled to take unnecessary risks in front of their peers.


YOLO (feat. Adam Levine & Kendrick Lamar)
Youtube z5Otla5157c
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is a pretty well known sledding area. Accidents happen. Live life at your own risk.

Plenty more paralyzed or killed at the local ski resorts.
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Were their names Jack and Jill?
 
GreenSun
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Her daddy got to heaven just before she did, just like he got to the finish line first in every Mario Kart game they ever played together. She used to wait on the front porch for him to arrive home from work to greet him with the biggest hug before he could even get in the house. I imagine he is waiting for her now with the same eager anticipation," Dougherty Zuercher wrote.

Such a tragic end to their lives.

Dad sure was merciless. Always won at Mario Kart, even died first. I'm sure the dad's gonna say something like "Even in death, I win!" as he greets his kid in the afterlife.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hard to feel bad for them.  From her pics, she was just gonna be a future trophy wife for some 60 year old rich white guy anyhow.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Futurama-Trees Down
Youtube D8eZ-4h4MF4
 
MIRV888
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They just removed the tree everyone kept blasting here.
Seemed to work.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: Hard to feel bad for them.  From her pics, she was just gonna be a future trophy wife for some 60 year old rich white guy anyhow.


You could have said nothing and been thought an asshole rather than removing all possible doubt.
 
mrparks
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Toldja Bill Watterson would get kids killed.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So, like a corona party, but with faster and more limited impact?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

GreenSun: "Her daddy got to heaven just before she did, just like he got to the finish line first in every Mario Kart game they ever played together. She used to wait on the front porch for him to arrive home from work to greet him with the biggest hug before he could even get in the house. I imagine he is waiting for her now with the same eager anticipation," Dougherty Zuercher wrote.

Such a tragic end to their lives.

Dad sure was merciless. Always won at Mario Kart, even died first. I'm sure the dad's gonna say something like "Even in death, I win!" as he greets his kid in the afterlife.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.