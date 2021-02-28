 Skip to content
 
(WPXI.com)   I've never had a golf ball worth risking my life over, but I'm not Florida Man
    Florida, Golf, Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, Pinellas County, Florida, Tampa, Florida, Hillsborough County, Florida, golf course, Hermilo Jazmines, golf cart  
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Don't hit balls you can't lose
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If it goes into the water, just let it go, dude.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Florida.  At least it wasn't a gator that got him.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if anything that is what i really hate about golf, trying to find my ball when it goes in the rough.  Just $2 i spend more on beer during a round of golf. Not going to spend more that a minute looking for it and just take the penalty
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would do almost anything to rescue my balls
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Jazmines' friends said he liked to search for lost balls, deputies said."

Nice convenient reasoning...
 
almandot
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I clicked on this assuming it was a gator and so did you.
 
mr intrepid [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Blood alcohol level is what?
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Bollocks.
 
jtown
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
When I was a kid, my grandma would set up playdates with kids/grandkids of her friends then drag me off to some stranger's house where everything was weird.  One time, the kid's favorite thing to do was hit golf balls across a ravine.  Only golf I knew was mini.  I was 8 or 9.  But whatever.  It's his house.  So he showed me how to take a swing with a real club and eventually I got a few over.  Then he said, "Let's go get them."  Dafuq!  Nobody said that was part of the deal.  That's rattlesnake territory and I wasn't paying attention to where the balls were going and then rolling down the hill.  Never went back to that kid's house.  Oh, and I had to help put socks on his grandpa.

Now I'm trying to remember the TV show where there was a whole bit about getting golf balls out of the deep part of a water hazard and the guy didn't know how to hold his breath or something.  That's gonna bug me.
 
metric
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Space Squid
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mock26: "Jazmines' friends said he liked to search for lost balls, deputies said."

Nice convenient reasoning...


If it wasn't for the golf cart and putter near the water I would have assumed he was retrieving all the balls from the bottom of the pond.  Some people (barely) make a living doing that.  They scrounge up hundreds to thousands of balls from the water hazards around the golf course, clean them up, and sell them.

/I too was expecting an alligator to be involved
//Disappointed
///3
 
jtown
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jtown: When I was a kid, my grandma would set up playdates with kids/grandkids of her friends then drag me off to some stranger's house where everything was weird.  One time, the kid's favorite thing to do was hit golf balls across a ravine.  Only golf I knew was mini.  I was 8 or 9.  But whatever.  It's his house.  So he showed me how to take a swing with a real club and eventually I got a few over.  Then he said, "Let's go get them."  Dafuq!  Nobody said that was part of the deal.  That's rattlesnake territory and I wasn't paying attention to where the balls were going and then rolling down the hill.  Never went back to that kid's house.  Oh, and I had to help put socks on his grandpa.

Now I'm trying to remember the TV show where there was a whole bit about getting golf balls out of the deep part of a water hazard and the guy didn't know how to hold his breath or something.  That's gonna bug me.


Oh, right.  Bob's Burgers.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I live basically across the street from a golf course here in Florida, and let me just say that this doesn't happen nearly often enough.

/ fark golfers
// Yes, you too.
/// three
 
thrasherrr
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mock26: "Jazmines' friends said he liked to search for lost balls, deputies said."

Nice convenient reasoning...


Some people get a thrill out of finding a Titleist in the edge of the pond.  It is like finding buried treasure.

Do it long enough, and you take some accidental dunks.  His friends would have seen him covered in pond water in previous incidents.  It is not unreasonable to believe that at age 74, he just didn't make it out after a hard slide.
 
Space Squid
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

metric: [preview.redd.it image 640x1317]


Heh, so 20 years ago, my grandmother is looking to replace both the toilets in her house.  And she sees that ad.  So I take her down to the hardware store, and she finds it.  When the sales guy asks her what she's looking for in a toilet she says, "I raised a large family, and dammit, I'm tried of kids leaving the toilet clogged for me to plunge.  I don't EVER want to plunge a toilet again!"  So she bought two of that toilet and I helped grandpa install them.

For the first ten years they lived up to their promise.  Grandma didn't even own a plunger during that time.

The last ten years have been less impressive.  But that may just be the aging pipes in a 70 year old house.  We have to have them rotor rootered once or twice a year.

/Prior to that outing, I had not been aware there were "toilet salesmen"
//Nor had I ever had to consider the quandary of what "what are you looking for in a toilet"
///And I just realized that question can be taken a couple different ways...
 
headslacker
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Why in God's name do people that don't take the time to learn how to swim go anywhere near the water...

I'm going with a generational stupidity , who has a kid and doesn't teach them how to learn how to swim?

I don't know in a state surrounded by water?  ... Florida.

But in all honesty learn how to swim teach your kids how to swim it almost comes naturally.
Half the people that died from drowning in America every year could swim to shore if we just put a little effort into it,

But hey what the heck another Darwin Awards Trifecta going into play I have a feeling.
 
