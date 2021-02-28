 Skip to content
(SFGate)   Who could be happy about a road closure due to a landslide? Mr. Fark You I Got Mine is who   (sfgate.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More like Mr.find a silver lining.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Or Mr. Shouldn't Have Bought A House Next To A Major Scenic Highway
 
Sanguine Dawn
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hippies.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Or Mr. Shouldn't Have Bought A House Next To A Major Scenic Highway


Or maybe building a highway where it ends up in the ocean every other year wasn't the smartest of ideas?

I mean, that's what the I-5 is for, no?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Libertarians?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Postmaster Andrew Luersen puts 430 miles on the mail truck twice a week now to complete his route south of the slide...."FedEx said no. Waste management said no. UPS said no. I'm the only one that goes around"


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size



/I love the USPS.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Stevie Nicks?
yeahmotor.comView Full Size
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Updated: Feb. 26, 2021 9:51 a.m."

It's not news, it's olds.
 
almejita
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Stevie Nicks?
[yeahmotor.com image 618x927]


images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size

Jimmy Pop Ali?

I have no idea.
 
almejita
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Stevie Nicks?
[yeahmotor.com image 618x927]


Ohhhh now I get it. Nevermind my posting of the wordsmith Jimmy Pop Ali then.

Jimmy Pop is a national treasure.
 
luthia
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Libertarians?


I mean unregulated clear-cutting may have been a factor
 
SFSailor [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: NM Volunteer: Or Mr. Shouldn't Have Bought A House Next To A Major Scenic Highway

Or maybe building a highway where it ends up in the ocean every other year wasn't the smartest of ideas?

I mean, that's what the I-5 is for, no?


< thereitis.jpg >
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They're a lot like those bastards on the Malibu coast who block public access because it's "their beach".  And the local government let's them get away with it.
 
suid
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: NM Volunteer: Or Mr. Shouldn't Have Bought A House Next To A Major Scenic Highway

Or maybe building a highway where it ends up in the ocean every other year wasn't the smartest of ideas?

I mean, that's what the I-5 is for, no?


Yes.  That's what the I-5 and CA-99 are for, and they do a splendid job.  CA-1 is strictly to link together all the coastal communities, and yes, to let tourists from the south and north enjoy them as well.  Hardly the horrible, stupid thing that you seem to be implying that it is.

And the loss of CA-1 isn't even a teeny, tiny blip in the daily commercial traffic in California.  It _is_ nasty for the folks who live there and need to get out anywhere (in this case, to the south).   Fortunately not as bad as the last one, that split the coastal communities right across the middle.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

almejita: moothemagiccow: Stevie Nicks?
[yeahmotor.com image 618x927]

Ohhhh now I get it. Nevermind my posting of the wordsmith Jimmy Pop Ali then.

Jimmy Pop is a national treasure.


because of her hit song, Rhiannon
 
ISO15693
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: They're a lot like those bastards on the Malibu coast who block public access because it's "their beach".  And the local government let's them get away with it.


No, no they aren't.
 
boozehat
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Kinda like the people who bought beach front property at Oceano Dunes, and then filed a law suit to close down the dunes because of traffic.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Typical California hypocrisy in action.
 
abitofbuffalo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
As much as I love the PCH & 101 we need to come to terms that they probably aren't sustainable for much longer and we need to make plans for the future.
 
