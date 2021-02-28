 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Woman on antiquing trip buys packet of old letters, gets them home and finds out farking in strange places is the subject of one, and you're not going to believe how strange. NSFW   (twitter.com) divider line
35
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

790 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Feb 2021 at 10:17 PM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Bajtaur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What, like the back of a Volkswagen?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"I want to make love to you in the worst way."
"Standing up in a hammock?"

-- Madame Flowers
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dad?!?! You and John Cheever???
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You've not lived until you've farked an arm pit my friends, it is truly the titty farking of the 18th...
wait
so we did that then too?
Alright, we've farked everything under the sun since the dawn of man, get over it.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In the butt, Bob.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ann was a busy girl.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Butt armpit stuff.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
5 cent stamp would put that in the 60s. Your ancestors are kinkier that you thought...
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Albert911emt: Butt armpit stuff.


She didn't mention butt stuff. Kinda surprised.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

plecos: In the butt, Bob.


Yes
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What does this sentence mean?

"We were soon tired and my spending made me about half concious and it scared them."

Her "spending" might mean her expenditure of energy, but what did it scare? Her armpits?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CruiserTwelve: What does this sentence mean?

"We were soon tired and my spending made me about half concious and it scared them."

Her "spending" might mean her expenditure of energy, but what did it scare? Her armpits?


She's a squirter.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never go Armpit to Mouth
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTFDYW: Albert911emt: Butt armpit stuff.

She didn't mention butt stuff. Kinda surprised.


Well... she did mention "double farking" near the end. So fret not, her butt most certainly got stuffed.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IgG4: 5 cent stamp would put that in the 60s. Your ancestors are kinkier that you thought...


Ancestors?! Someone in their 20s in the 1960s (and a bit earlier) would be most of our parents.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driver: [Fark user image 640x811]


The tackiest man who ever lived.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I kinda want to see the rest of the letters.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image 636x1070]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So a stack of erotic dear john letters?  Or highlights from swinger friends, and promises of what to expect when the next leave comes up?
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You know what?  I wanna party with Ann.  Yes, even now.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

wearsmanyhats: I kinda want to see the rest of the letters.


I kinda want to see the rest of Ann.
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Nah'mean: WTFDYW: Albert911emt: Butt armpit stuff.

She didn't mention butt stuff. Kinda surprised.

Well... she did mention "double farking" near the end. So fret not, her butt most certainly got stuffed.


Or both armpits.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jbc: Nah'mean: WTFDYW: Albert911emt: Butt armpit stuff.

She didn't mention butt stuff. Kinda surprised.

Well... she did mention "double farking" near the end. So fret not, her butt most certainly got stuffed.

Or both armpits.


Or just Eiffel towered.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

IgG4: 5 cent stamp would put that in the 60s. Your ancestors are kinkier that you thought...


No, that's AIR MAIL 5 cents. Puts it 1-2 decades earlier.
 
r3dplanet [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm just going to leave this right here as a public service:

https://allthatsinteresting.com/james​-​joyce-love-letters-nora-barnacle
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: IgG4: 5 cent stamp would put that in the 60s. Your ancestors are kinkier that you thought...

No, that's AIR MAIL 5 cents. Puts it 1-2 decades earlier.


"In August of 1946, President Harry S. Truman signed an Act of Congress, which reduced the domestic airmail rate from 8¢ per ounce to 5¢ per ounce. This included airmail sent to and from U.S. Territories including Hawaii, Guam, and the Canal Zone. This was a savings of up to 90¢ per ounce."
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ann of Green Gerbils.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The postmark on the top envelope looks like 1943.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's almost adorable when the not very bright figure out people in the past had sex.
Some of them even enjoyed it.
Weird isn't it?
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Dear Boston Globe. You'll never believe what happened to me..."
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Go Ann!
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.