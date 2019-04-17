 Skip to content
Celebrity mother-daughter projects, historical shipwrecks, video games, and a ridiculous number of escaped animals are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, Feb. 14-20: Mobile Game Edition
Moderator
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!

If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/986
 
ox45tallboy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So like most people, I like having a few brain teaser games on my phone to while away the time while waiting in line at the checkout or at the doctor's office or trying to fall asleep. But something has always bugged me. All of these free games are full of ads. But the ads are for other free games. And those free games are supported by... ads for other free games. So where does the money come from? Are mobile game companies just circulating the same advertising budget around and around? I mean, I can't believe a whole lot of people would pay $5 for a crossword puzzle or Dr. Mario clone when the other option is just watch a quick ad between rounds.

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and your theory on mobile game economics.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues on the Quiz.
 
ox45tallboy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
ox45tallboy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
ox45tallboy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
ox45tallboy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
RyansPrivates
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
...and I feel fine
 
ClavellBCMI
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I got 9 of 11 right and a score of 822 on the Hard version, not too bad for this old fart.
 
ClavellBCMI
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Mobile game economics: meant to take money from unsuspecting or gullible rubes.
 
