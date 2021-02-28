 Skip to content
(Up North Live) She didn't have a permit to care for wild animals. So they were seized. We didn't have anyone who could care for the wild animals we seized so we had to euthanize them
Jackal_N [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Michigan, Florida with blizzards.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not to be THAT guy but permitting exists for a reason. And rescuing wild animals has to be done correctly or said wild animals may endanger a human later.
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You also need a permit to build a house and a license and insurance to drive a car.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, that's not why the animals were euthanized, you farking halfwit.

And if she cares so much about caring for animals, she can get a farking permit and do it correctly. But she won't, because people like her would rather wear their martyr cloaks, which means that others will be cleaning up her bullshiat over and over again.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So in other words, they killed her animals because she didn't line the right pockets.......
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sorry for her, and I know her heart was in the right place, but she's essentially an amateur zookeeper and a hoarder.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pay the man.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Not sure I'd trust anyone who thinks a racoon can get Down Syndrome when it doesn't even have the same number of chromosomes as people.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Apparently, someone released that news station's Sound Mixing Engineer back into the wild.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
And chances are she didn't know shiat about what deer need to eat in the winter. No, not corn or birdseed or any of that shiat.

She probably killed just as many deer through rumen acidosis as she "rescued."
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
TBH this thing happens quite a bit. I've known several farmers over the years who have had deer fawns show up starving to death after mom gets nailed by a car near their farm. They try do the right thing and call the state, only to have the state tell them that "nature has to take it's course" because all the rehab places are full and there are bigger priorities than dead fawn walking. Meanwhile this baby animal is literally wandering around their yard screaming for food or it's mother.

You can let nature take it's course and watch this animal starve to death or you can choose to do something and break the law.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Kat09tails: TBH this thing happens quite a bit. I've known several farmers over the years who have had deer fawns show up starving to death after mom gets nailed by a car near their farm. They try do the right thing and call the state, only to have the state tell them that "nature has to take it's course" because all the rehab places are full and there are bigger priorities than dead fawn walking. Meanwhile this baby animal is literally wandering around their yard screaming for food or it's mother.

You can let nature take it's course and watch this animal starve to death or you can choose to do something and break the law.


Starvation is part of herd existence. Sorry, it isn't as simple as putting out some food for them.

Supplemental feeding of starving wildlife is an alternative to allowing wildlife species to die. This, however, involves a philosophical question of maintaining wildlife populations at a level above their normal carrying capacity, interfering with nature's checks and balances on populations and encouraging transmission of diseases (bovine tuberculosis). It may also be cost prohibitive. If a feeding program is to be used to maintain a high plane of nutrition it needs to be started early in the winter, continued throughout, and a surplus of food must be provided. If food is not provided (especially in ruminants) until malnutrition is in its advanced stages, the animal will probably die anyway. This is because once food is made available, the ruminant must be able to live in a negative energy balance for up to 2 weeks, before its digestive tract can adjust to the new diet and change to a positive energy balance. Generally, starved ruminants do not eat large quantities of food when sudden access to unlimited food occurs. However, due to an altered microbial population in the stomachs, it is possible to observe mortality in deer when shelled corn is overeaten. The reason for this is that lactic acid from the fermentation of starch accumulates to toxic levels. High quality palatable feed is essential in a feeding program: feed which contains readily available carbohydrates, roughage, minerals, and vitamins. Pelleted formulated feeds are the best ration that can be provided for ruminants. Elk can survive on high quality second or third cutting alfalfa but deer have greater difficulty in obtaining adequate energy from roughages like this that are high in fiber. If baled hay is all that is provided for deer, it must be high quality alfalfa fed at a level where the deer do not have to consume anything but the leaves and small stems.
 
0z79
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Gulper Eel: Kat09tails: TBH this thing happens quite a bit. I've known several farmers over the years who have had deer fawns show up starving to death after mom gets nailed by a car near their farm. They try do the right thing and call the state, only to have the state tell them that "nature has to take it's course" because all the rehab places are full and there are bigger priorities than dead fawn walking. Meanwhile this baby animal is literally wandering around their yard screaming for food or it's mother.

You can let nature take it's course and watch this animal starve to death or you can choose to do something and break the law.

Starvation is part of herd existence. Sorry, it isn't as simple as putting out some food for them.

Supplemental feeding of starving wildlife is an alternative to allowing wildlife species to die. This, however, involves a philosophical question of maintaining wildlife populations at a level above their normal carrying capacity, interfering with nature's checks and balances on populations and encouraging transmission of diseases (bovine tuberculosis). It may also be cost prohibitive. If a feeding program is to be used to maintain a high plane of nutrition it needs to be started early in the winter, continued throughout, and a surplus of food must be provided. If food is not provided (especially in ruminants) until malnutrition is in its advanced stages, the animal will probably die anyway. This is because once food is made available, the ruminant must be able to live in a negative energy balance for up to 2 weeks, before its digestive tract can adjust to the new diet and change to a positive energy balance. Generally, starved ruminants do not eat large quantities of food when sudden access to unlimited food occurs. However, due to an altered microbial population in the stomachs, it is possible to observe mortality in deer when shelled corn is overeaten. The reason for this is that lactic acid from the fermentation of starch accumulates to toxic ...


Something tells me that your living circumstances has never brought you into close contact with wildlife. Baby deer cries are heart-wrenching, little sucker's screaming near your place.. it's not like you have the heart to shoot a baby deer even if you are a hunter (which I'm not).
 
recombobulator
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

brap: Apparently, someone released that news station's Sound Mixing Engineer back into the wild.


Or maybe they were euthanized because they couldn't fend for themselves.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
PETA strikes again....
 
wantingout
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Disgusting. They need to euthanize the guys who put the animals down.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Jackal_N: Michigan, Florida with blizzards.


I feel as though the US has at least three Floridas.  There's Florida-Florida, Dry-Florida (AZ), and Winter-Florida (MI).  I might consider Idaho Mormon-Florida, but I don't hear enough wacky stuff coming out of there.
 
Krazikarl [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Kat09tails: You can let nature take it's course and watch this animal starve to death or you can choose to do something and break the law.


The problem is that a lot of well meaning people do things like introduce or spread disease in the wild population.

Depending on the animal, diseases are a lot more likely in captive animals.  If you don't know what you're doing, its very easy to spread those diseases to the wild population after cultivating them in captivity.

Raising large animals that aren't afraid of humans is also not great.  Wild animals running up to people because they associate them with food is something that really should be avoided.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TomDooley: You also need a permit to build a house and a license and insurance to drive a car.


Neither of these things are true.
 
wantingout
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Pocket Ninja: Yeah, that's not why the animals were euthanized, you farking halfwit.

And if she cares so much about caring for animals, she can get a farking permit and do it correctly. But she won't, because people like her would rather wear their martyr cloaks, which means that others will be cleaning up her bullshiat over and over again.

oh yes? how many times have people had to clean up her bullshiat?
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Kat09tails: TBH this thing happens quite a bit. I've known several farmers over the years who have had deer fawns show up starving to death after mom gets nailed by a car near their farm. They try do the right thing and call the state, only to have the state tell them that "nature has to take it's course" because all the rehab places are full and there are bigger priorities than dead fawn walking. Meanwhile this baby animal is literally wandering around their yard screaming for food or it's mother.

You can let nature take it's course and watch this animal starve to death or you can choose to do something and break the law.


Eh. You're imputing human thoughts & human-like motives on a wild animal.

You not feeding it isn't a death sentence for it, it just makes it go forage rather than rely on humans to feed it. Foraging is generally better, safer, and more reliable for it than people are. And it may be bleating just to locate its now-dead parent. Unless you're going to take it in & raise it as your own in an extremely unnatural fashion the best thing is to let it figure out how to survive or not on its own.

Animals, especially wild animals, simply have motives and needs and desires that you do not understand. Because you are not a deer. Assuming it needs saving, and that you're the one who needs to save it, is just vanity.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Michigan's deer have been absolutely desolated by blue tongue and chronic wasting disease.

This random ass woman can't have deer on her property that she's supporting. She's likely directly and indirectly contributing to the spread of those diseases.

Not to mention, farking rabies? Everything the article listed is a rabies vector. She's endangering herself and all of her neighbors.

It might sound cold but leave wildlife alone unless you are specifically trained and permitted to handle said wildlife!
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Gulper Eel: And chances are she didn't know shiat about what deer need to eat in the winter. No, not corn or birdseed or any of that shiat.

She probably killed just as many deer through rumen acidosis as she "rescued."


I was today years old when I learned about rumen acidosis.  Wild.
 
