 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   A site that points to your mouse pointer   (pointerpointer.com) divider line
51
    More: Silly, Pointer Pointer  
•       •       •

1844 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Feb 2021 at 9:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



51 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This may be the single best use of the "silly" tag I've ever seen on Fark.
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
At first I didn't see the point.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That provided a lot more entertainment than it should have.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I liked it.
 
lardweasel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is very silly, and also made my day a bit better.  I wholeheartedly approve!
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is what the internet should be. Ideas like this.

Oh, and porn. We should keep the porn.
 
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

HawgWild: This is what the internet should be. Ideas like this.

Oh, and porn. We should keep the porn.


What if the porn did this?
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

HawgWild: This is what the internet should be. Ideas like this.

Oh, and porn. We should keep the porn.


you could always go rule 34 and copy this site using another pointy object besides a finger...
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I wonder how many interations it would take to get to this:

assets.telegraphindia.comView Full Size
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

poconojoe: HawgWild: This is what the internet should be. Ideas like this.

Oh, and porn. We should keep the porn.

you could always go rule 34 and copy this site using another pointy object besides a finger...


Nobody register nipplepointer.com, I have an idea...
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: poconojoe: HawgWild: This is what the internet should be. Ideas like this.

Oh, and porn. We should keep the porn.

you could always go rule 34 and copy this site using another pointy object besides a finger...

Nobody register nipplepointer.com, I have an idea...


...but I only have one mouse cursor...how'd that work?  Oh I know!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

moos: HawgWild: This is what the internet should be. Ideas like this.

Oh, and porn. We should keep the porn.

What if the porn did this?


Awesome idea. Go with it.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BumpInTheNight: Noticeably F.A.T.: poconojoe: HawgWild: This is what the internet should be. Ideas like this.

Oh, and porn. We should keep the porn.

you could always go rule 34 and copy this site using another pointy object besides a finger...

Nobody register nipplepointer.com, I have an idea...

...but I only have one mouse cursor...how'd that work?  Oh I know!

[Fark user image image 291x423]


Perky
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: Noticeably F.A.T.: poconojoe: HawgWild: This is what the internet should be. Ideas like this.

Oh, and porn. We should keep the porn.

you could always go rule 34 and copy this site using another pointy object besides a finger...

Nobody register nipplepointer.com, I have an idea...

...but I only have one mouse cursor...how'd that work?  Oh I know!

[Fark user image 291x423]


Got one boob fishin', one looking' for bait.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.scdn.coView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most the pics that I saw there I'd seen before.
They were late 90's early 2000's.
You can tell.
The women were feminine and the men weren't.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I spent enough time that I should have seen someone I know on there.
 
billstewart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
xeyes was probably around for a few years before X10R6, when I first used it?
But this is still a pretty cool silly website.
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
HoratioGates [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

poconojoe: HawgWild: This is what the internet should be. Ideas like this.

Oh, and porn. We should keep the porn.

you could always go rule 34 and copy this site using another pointy object besides a finger...


You are limiting your audience if you just use one pointy object when boobies would work too.  

There are some possibilities to show you where your various drive ports are too.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: At first I didn't see the point.


...But then someone pointed it out for you?
 
Insult Comic Bishounen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It even works if the pointer is on a different monitor.
 
tdyak [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: At first I didn't see the point.


Ok, Oblio.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they scoured social media for pictures, used an image classifier to identify pictures pointing fingers and where those fingers were pointing, and compiled them into a database, so that the images could be retrieved for this.

I think this is the single best use of AI I have ever seen
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Website doesn't work on Firefox apparently.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love you, internet.  Never change!
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Enigmamf: So they scoured social media for pictures, used an image classifier to identify pictures pointing fingers and where those fingers were pointing, and compiled them into a database, so that the images could be retrieved for this.

I think this is the single best use of AI I have ever seen


I honestly have no idea what else you'd use it for.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was fun.
 
The Wreckoning [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: Website doesn't work on Firefox apparently.


I had no issues.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: Website doesn't work on Firefox apparently.


Looks like crap in lynx too.
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Wreckoning: NM Volunteer: Website doesn't work on Firefox apparently.

I had no issues.


I also had no issues
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I found this. A double pointer if you will.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Azz Pumper
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That was pretty funny.  Thanks for the link!
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Website doesn't work on Firefox apparently.


I had no problem with it.
 
Fista-Phobia
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
*roots for an SQL injection attack*
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Man I'm drunk. It's okay, sunny and the mods are drunk too. Time to point at shiat and laugh!
 
Fista-Phobia
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
qlenfg [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
No mention of Neko, that cat that chased the mouse pointer?
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Cute.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This is the best website in 10 years. More than 10. This is the greatest website since Zombo.
 
Pfighting Polish [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
A site that points to your pointer.

And yet, it's rather ... pointless.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Now your famous.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size

Approves
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: This is the best website in 10 years. More than 10. This is the greatest website since Zombo.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
mark_bert
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Now your famous.

[Fark user image 425x742]


what about my famous?
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Pfighting Polish: A site that points to your pointer.

And yet, it's rather ... pointless.


I think it's on point. Point. Point, point, point.

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Now your famous.

[Fark user image image 425x742]


>points to my bunk<
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hey, download this program that will change your cursor into a comet.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Whose awesome?

Fark user imageView Full Size


You're awesome!
 
Displayed 50 of 51 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.