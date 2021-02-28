 Skip to content
 
(CBC)   No Mask? No Mail   (cbc.ca) divider line
32
32 Comments
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So a few people have to ruin it for everyone?
 
skatedrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How the hell is this even legal?

Some older people have their meds mailed to them ffs.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This sounds a little excessive and heavily punishes many people who are following protocols and putting the older ones into increased risk making them travel through winter conditions just to get their mail.  Photographing and fining the maskless plague rats should be the resolution here.
 
T Baggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BumpInTheNight: This sounds a little excessive and heavily punishes many people who are following protocols and putting the older ones into increased risk making them travel through winter conditions just to get their mail.  Photographing and fining the maskless plague rats should be the resolution here.


Canada Post isn't doing this to punish people, and they wouldn't have any authority to impose fines on people; they're just protecting employees from an unsafe work environment. Photographing people wouldn't render airborne viruses inactive.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

T Baggins: BumpInTheNight: This sounds a little excessive and heavily punishes many people who are following protocols and putting the older ones into increased risk making them travel through winter conditions just to get their mail.  Photographing and fining the maskless plague rats should be the resolution here.

Canada Post isn't doing this to punish people, and they wouldn't have any authority to impose fines on people; they're just protecting employees from an unsafe work environment. Photographing people wouldn't render airborne viruses inactive.


I know its not being done to openly punish, but the action is still punishing a lot of people who are complying with the protocols.  And I know Canada Post employees cannot issue the fines, but the people they speak to when they call 311 to report mask violations sure can send someone who does.  Repeat as needed until the plague rats comply.

Unsafe work environment be damned, make this carrier do their trip into that building's mail room in a hazmat suit if needed, they're pulling up with a mail truck no doubt, easy to keep one stashed.

We all have to face situations where we're brushing closer then we'd like with a maskhole, it sucks, but in this case its better then making the likely hundreds of people who live in that building have to go far off to another just to get their mail.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Pictured: probable dumbass, who is mad

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
In Alberta they specifically excluded apartment buildings from mask laws. Canada Post can do whatever the fark they want as far as I'm concerned. 99.9% of their job is delivering junk mail.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wasn't this a Fiest song?
 
Saluki222
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

mateomaui: Pictured: probable dumbass, who is mad

[Fark user image 425x441]


Looks like a mask under the nose type to me.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
FTFAStanciu said most of the residents wear masks in common areas and he noted that there are exemptions to mask wearing under the bylaw. He said there is no question that the building is safe.

This kind of uninformed-yet-wildly-overconfident statement drives me nuts.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

skatedrifter: How the hell is this even legal?

Some older people have their meds mailed to them ffs.


Unions!
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I like to stand at the window with my dog and give them the most excited OMGICANTWAITTOOPENIT look while they drop my parcels at the door.  I'm sure they appreciate the effort I put in.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Solution:
Fark user imageView Full Size

And tase anybody who approaches while filling the mailbox.

/wish the postal workers here would wear masks
 
stuffy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Keep your government hands off my mail.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

stuffy: Keep your government hands off my mail.


....they deliver it to you.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hey if they want to store junk mail that's their call.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

mateomaui: stuffy: Keep your government hands off my mail.

....they deliver it to you.


i0.wp.comView Full Size

"We need to reach across the aisle and find bipartisan solutions to our shared problems."
/see also, aggressive voter suppression efforts
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

T Baggins: BumpInTheNight: This sounds a little excessive and heavily punishes many people who are following protocols and putting the older ones into increased risk making them travel through winter conditions just to get their mail.  Photographing and fining the maskless plague rats should be the resolution here.

Canada Post isn't doing this to punish people, and they wouldn't have any authority to impose fines on people; they're just protecting employees from an unsafe work environment. Photographing people wouldn't render airborne viruses inactive.


I don't fart in crowded elevators to punish people, I do it because I enjoy their helplessness.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

skatedrifter: How the hell is this even legal?

Some older people have their meds mailed to them ffs.


Worker protection laws REQUIRE it. Maybe the plague rats should follow the goddamn law.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The carrier here doesn't wear her mask properly. You'd think she would as there is the constant reminder of the girl that died from COVID in the mail room.

A Christmas card was put in the wrong box so it sits on top of the boxes now. Someone thought it would be a good idea to open it for the dead girl.
 
thepresence
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: This sounds a little excessive and heavily punishes many people who are following protocols and putting the older ones into increased risk making them travel through winter conditions just to get their mail.  Photographing and fining the maskless plague rats should be the resolution here.


Of the people who need their mail could always shame, otherwise socially pressure, sue, beat up, or lynch the Plague Rats. That would also work.
 
Insain2
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


JUST STFU & WEAR IT IF YOU LEAVE YOUR OWN PERSONAL SPACE.......aka your home or car after that just put it on & live another day above ground instead of a pile of ashes that were scatteredto the 4 winds etc..........
 
mateomaui
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: The carrier here doesn't wear her mask properly. You'd think she would as there is the constant reminder of the girl that died from COVID in the mail room.

A Christmas card was put in the wrong box so it sits on top of the boxes now. Someone thought it would be a good idea to open it for the dead girl.


Fark needs a sad button :(
 
trialpha
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: And tase anybody who approaches while filling the mailbox.

/wish the postal workers here would wear masks


These are apartment buildings, which will likely have mail slots that are filled from the back via a special mail carrier only room. The mail carrier only has to enter the building, go into that room, and then leave.

Given that, for mail carriers to be concerned about their safety in that building something has to be seriously, seriously wrong. Which makes the building's management's response all the more amusing.
 
LindenFark
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
BumpInTheNight:Unsafe work environment be damned, make this carrier do their trip into that building's mail room in a hazmat suit if needed, they're pulling up with a mail truck no doubt, easy to keep one stashed.

Look, I agree with your sentiment, but that's not how hazmat suits work. Someone has to tape you in, you need an oxygen supply or gas mask. Someone has to wash the suit before you take it off, and clean anything the suit came into contact with. Even if you were willing to wear a hazmat suit for your entire rounds, the suit is still a fomite that could carry infection to other buildings. Lesser forms of protective gear don't buy you much.

You can make the case that the risk of entering the building is relatively small and/or is outweighed by the benefit. But a hazmat suit is not practical magic wand that will erase the risk.
 
wantingout
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
well thats dumb
 
mateomaui
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

trialpha: NM Volunteer: And tase anybody who approaches while filling the mailbox.

/wish the postal workers here would wear masks

These are apartment buildings, which will likely have mail slots that are filled from the back via a special mail carrier only room. The mail carrier only has to enter the building, go into that room, and then leave.

Given that, for mail carriers to be concerned about their safety in that building something has to be seriously, seriously wrong. Which makes the building's management's response all the more amusing.


Yet both urban apartment buildings I lived in had boxes that all opened from the front, so if you went down during mail delivery, you were entirely in the way.
 
genner
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

thepresence: BumpInTheNight: This sounds a little excessive and heavily punishes many people who are following protocols and putting the older ones into increased risk making them travel through winter conditions just to get their mail.  Photographing and fining the maskless plague rats should be the resolution here.

Of the people who need their mail could always shame, otherwise socially pressure, sue, beat up, or lynch the Plague Rats. That would also work.


Yup because angry mobs have done a great job of solving problems in the past year.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

trialpha: NM Volunteer: And tase anybody who approaches while filling the mailbox.

/wish the postal workers here would wear masks

These are apartment buildings, which will likely have mail slots that are filled from the back via a special mail carrier only room. The mail carrier only has to enter the building, go into that room, and then leave.

Given that, for mail carriers to be concerned about their safety in that building something has to be seriously, seriously wrong. Which makes the building's management's response all the more amusing.


They could still install those cluster boxes outside instead and stop using the mail room.  I see them in my town for houses in denser neighborhoods, at each corner.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

skatedrifter: How the hell is this even legal?

Some older people have their meds mailed to them ffs.


Is mailing prescription drugs legal in Canada? It's not clear from the Canada Post website, it says mailing drugs in illegal but does not qualify the type of drug, the next sentence talks about canabis.

In any case why would one trust required prescription drugs to the postal service or any shipping company when many pharmacies deliver?
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

LindenFark: BumpInTheNight:Unsafe work environment be damned, make this carrier do their trip into that building's mail room in a hazmat suit if needed, they're pulling up with a mail truck no doubt, easy to keep one stashed.

Look, I agree with your sentiment, but that's not how hazmat suits work. Someone has to tape you in, you need an oxygen supply or gas mask. Someone has to wash the suit before you take it off, and clean anything the suit came into contact with. Even if you were willing to wear a hazmat suit for your entire rounds, the suit is still a fomite that could carry infection to other buildings. Lesser forms of protective gear don't buy you much.

You can make the case that the risk of entering the building is relatively small and/or is outweighed by the benefit. But a hazmat suit is not practical magic wand that will erase the risk.


Noted, I guess we're back to giving up and making great granny there take a half hour bus ride to pick up her mail because some postie hasn't got the stones to call 311 on some plague rats.

/if its anything like my old apartment, the lobby was the gathering spot of the grey hairs and most definitely a bunch of them probably aren't the mask-adhering types.
 
trialpha
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NM Volunteer: They could still install those cluster boxes outside instead and stop using the mail room. I see them in my town for houses in denser neighborhoods, at each corner.


That box has 16 slots. My building has close to 500 units. And there are similar buildings all along the street. You'd have to line the street with the things.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

