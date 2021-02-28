 Skip to content
(Bloomberg)   Alexey Navalny gets 2.5 year sentence in one of the worst gulags in Russia for the crime of not checking in with Russia during the time he was recovering from his poisoning by Russia   (bloomberg.com) divider line
darth sunshine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those big brass balls are going to freeze.
 
Bear_of_Arkona
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess I will never understand his desire to return to Russia. I would have thought he could have done more good staying in another country by networking. Until Putin dies, or becomes frail from old age, I just don't see Russia breaking from his control.
 
Richard Hertz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shot while trying to escape

Or shanked and eaten by one of any of a dozen gangs in that pit
 
GummyBearOverlord [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Jumps" out of a window is my guess.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GummyBearOverlord: "Jumps" out of a window is my guess.


Demonstrate defenestrate?
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel for Russian people. It has to be so farking demoralizing living in a regime like that.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bear_of_Arkona: I guess I will never understand his desire to return to Russia. I would have thought he could have done more good staying in another country by networking. Until Putin dies, or becomes frail from old age, I just don't see Russia breaking from his control.


Maybe none of that was the point. Perhaps the goal here is martyrdom.

Although I suspect her will end up being less Nelson Mandela, and more Bobby Sands.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saw something once about a Russian prison called Black Dolphin.  Yea you don't want to do time there.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair this is a step up for Russia.

During the Great Purge there would have been a big show trial, he would confess all sorts of ludicrous crimes, he'd plea for mercy and lenience, and they'd accept his plea right before they execute him.

At least they don't do that anymore.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How has that Snowden character been anyways?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GranoblasticMan: I feel for Russian people. It has to be so farking demoralizing living in a regime like that.


they deserve it. don't feel bad.
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He... also compared immigrants to cockroachs.

Putin is bad. So are most of his opponents.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bear_of_Arkona: I guess I will never understand his desire to return to Russia. I would have thought he could have done more good staying in another country by networking. Until Putin dies, or becomes frail from old age, I just don't see Russia breaking from his control.


Watch episode 2 of Spycraft on Netflix and report back.
 
WastrelWay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The tag should be "Obvious"
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I can't imagine Mr. Navalny is going to survive his stay at this retreat. It's just not how business is done there.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

GranoblasticMan: I feel for Russian people. It has to be so farking demoralizing living in a regime like that.


We came this || close Jan. 6.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What makes the gulag particularly bad?

Do they have nutriloaf or something?
Or do they put you in solitary for months on end until you lose all traces of your sanity and humanity?
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

GranoblasticMan: I feel for Russian people. It has to be so farking demoralizing living in a regime like that.


get accustomed to it, it'll be standard operating procedure in the USA in a few years.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
He wants to get the biko treatment.
 
stuffy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm sure whatever "accident" he has will be completely believable.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: What makes the gulag particularly bad?

Do they have nutriloaf or something?
Or do they put you in solitary for months on end until you lose all traces of your sanity and humanity?


They mess with your mind and your health.

In TFA there was a story about the camp he's going to, where someone's gloves went missing.  That person borrowed gloves from another worker,and was punished for it.   His relatives sent a replacement pair, that were never delivered.  I don't want to even think of how brutal it would be to work in gulag near Moscow without gloves.

I read another story of someone that was awakened every two hours "so they would know he had not escaped".   Sleep deprivation is one of the worst tortures out there.

That kind of sh*t.

And I'm sure pootie will contact the right authorities in that place and give them special instructions just for Navalny.

My guess is he won't get out alive.
 
honk [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I believe his death will be described as "a perfect storm of screw-ups" when he is found dead in his cell of suicide by hanging.

Like the coronavirus, it's going around.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

stuffy: I'm sure whatever "accident" he has will be completely believable.


"Two days before he was scheduled to be released, Navalny reportedly lunged at a group of prison guards who had to kill him in self defense"
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: I read another story of someone that was awakened every two hours "so they would know he had not escaped".   Sleep deprivation is one of the worst tortures out there.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Sup dog?
 
parasol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Bear_of_Arkona: I guess I will never understand his desire to return to Russia. I would have thought he could have done more good staying in another country by networking. Until Putin dies, or becomes frail from old age, I just don't see Russia breaking from his control.


According to actuarial tables, Putin is already past average life expectancy for a Russian male, and rumor has it he may have (iirc) MS.

Navalny fascinates me and I keep thinking of other jailed leaders who got out and kept on. I hope he turns out to be one.
 
Electrify
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
While violence is usually never an answer, the only way Russia will ever come close to its former standing is if someone puts a bullet in Putin's head.
 
