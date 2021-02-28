 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Cancel that gondola ride, Venice canals dry up overnight   (strangesounds.org)
19
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I bet that smells intense.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hear Ben Shapiro was in town.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was the opposite for me when I went to Venice in 2016. I was at Piazza San Marco one evening and it was flooded from a high tide.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always thought they were deeper than that.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't seen a canal dry up that fast since Stormy Daniels saw Trump naked
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The still look damp to me, maybe even moist.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I thought they had some huge flood gate built to prevent the high tides from coming in. Can't they do the same to keep a low tide from entirely going out?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

TheSwizz
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The best part about Venice:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Itsa gutter!
 
Flincher
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Pextor
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I took my Chevy to the levy.
 
crinz83
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
who needs water

i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

FarkingChas
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Now they can get that Blackberry the guy dropped. Went on a group tour. Some dude in the gondola was using his Blackberry. Then dropped it when he stood up to get off. oops.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dennysgod
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Gondola thread

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
