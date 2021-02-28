 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Big Diomede and Little Diomede Islands in the Pacific Ocean are less than three miles apart but you have to kinda do a time warp to go from one to the other (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    More: Weird, Russia, Bering Strait, Alaska, International Date Line, Pacific Ocean, islands of Big Diomede, Bering Sea, Diomede Islands  
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're on opposite sides of the International Date Line.  Saved you a click.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

skyotter: They're on opposite sides of the International Date Line.  Saved you a click.


And 2 different countries.
 
Bob's Your Uncle
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's just a jump to the left
And then a step to the right
With your hands on your hips
You bring your knees in tight
But it's the pelvic thrust that really drives you insane,
Let's do the Time Warp again!

/oblig
 
Tranquil Hegemony
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
12349876
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's where Sarah Palin lives.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Would love to see what NSFW content you're getting and suggest you clear your cache.
Or, is repeatedly blowing your cache the reason that you keep getting THOSE ads?
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Hello! Is this the International Date Line?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They move time zones all over the place for convenience. If it bothered the people on either island enough they might change zones. Nobody is enforcing any of it, each country can do whatever they want.
Heck, here in the US any state can do whatever they want, some states do, or did, let different parts decide.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jokerscrowbar: Would love to see what NSFW content you're getting and suggest you clear your cache.
Or, is repeatedly blowing your cache the reason that you keep getting THOSE ads?


Whatever you blow is your bidness.
 
jtown
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Imagine working on both islands, you could do two eight hour shifts in the same day."

You can do that anywhere.  Lots of people do.
 
12349876
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: If it bothered the people on either island


Big Diomede has no permanent residents.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Only the eastern one appears to be inhabited, and only by a small village. It looks like the western one used to have an indigenous population, but the Soviet Union moved them out in favor of a small military presence.

From what I can see on the map, there's absolutely nothing else on either island.
 
Iggie
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Time Travel (Paul, 2011)
Youtube K7q_zygRlb8
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

12349876: The Irresponsible Captain: If it bothered the people on either island

Big Diomede has no permanent residents.


I imagine that the mice and sea birds don't care much then.
 
12349876
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Only the eastern one appears to be inhabited, and only by a small village. It looks like the western one used to have an indigenous population, but the Soviet Union moved them out in favor of a small military presence.

From what I can see on the map, there's absolutely nothing else on either island.


The village doesn't even have a port.  They have a helipad for the summer and carve an ice runway for bush planes in the winter.
 
