(The Lily)   Girl Scouts breaking down doors in their never ending quest to expand the cookie market   (thelily.com) divider line
24
•       •       •

Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I supported their slave labor by buying some thin mints and gave them to a friend who is fiending for them even though Keebler Grasshopper cookies are the same thing.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No more Samoas after this year??  I'm stocking up this year, then next year the Girl Scouts are dead to me.
 
Eravior
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Clicked the link expecting a new cookie. Screw you, Subby. May all future cookies taste like ashes in your mouth!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Naido: No more Samoas after this year??  I'm stocking up this year, then next year the Girl Scouts are dead to me.


Now why would they do that? Isn't that a popular brand of theirs?
 
mute_ants
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Wouldn't it be glass doors? I'll see myself out.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Wish they'd stayed with the former uniform, though....

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
headslacker
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That's Awesome!

Respect,  goes a long way in the making of a Man.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Moriel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hey subby, give credit to the right organization.  These are not Girl Scouts.  They are members of the Boy Scouts, which starting allowing girls a few years ago.

As much as I prefer the Girl Scouts over the Boy Scouts, this is an example of BSA moving forward and opening up to more people than just theist boys.
 
jtown
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Naido: No more Samoas after this year??  I'm stocking up this year, then next year the Girl Scouts are dead to me.


Last time I bought cookies, the girl's mom advised me that they gave a bulk discount of 5 or 6 boxes for $20.  "You can freeze them for up to 6 months."  "That's not going to be an issue."
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Moriel: Hey subby, give credit to the right organization.  These are not Girl Scouts.  They are members of the Boy Scouts, which starting allowing girls a few years ago.

As much as I prefer the Girl Scouts over the Boy Scouts, this is an example of BSA moving forward and opening up to more people than just theist boys.


I read this as "heist boys" and thought "dammit, I knew I should've joined!"

/who doesn't want to pull off a heist?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Naido: No more Samoas after this year??  I'm stocking up this year, then next year the Girl Scouts are dead to me.

Now why would they do that? Isn't that a popular brand of theirs?


Yes!  I don't know the "logic" behind the decision, I presume it's health-related, but I'm baffled and disappointed.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Naido: No more Samoas after this year??  I'm stocking up this year, then next year the Girl Scouts are dead to me.


i5.walmartimages.comView Full Size
 
Herr Morgenstern [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So I've never really been around either, even as a boy. Is there that much difference between girl scouts and boy scouts?

/inb4 tongue-in-cheek joke about anatomy
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: So I've never really been around either, even as a boy. Is there that much difference between girl scouts and boy scouts?


In Canada, yes, very much so. It's in the activities. It's a major reason why there's been a pretty big exodus from GSC to Scouts Canada and the four Military Cadet programs.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Naido: No more Samoas after this year??  I'm stocking up this year, then next year the Girl Scouts are dead to me.

[i5.walmartimages.com image 529x529]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Thank you!
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Naido: No more Samoas after this year??  I'm stocking up this year, then next year the Girl Scouts are dead to me.


No need to get all surly over it.

/ I think they're discontinuing the S'mores cookies
 
Fano
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Naido: No more Samoas after this year??  I'm stocking up this year, then next year the Girl Scouts are dead to me.

Now why would they do that? Isn't that a popular brand of theirs?


Presumably to create an internet furor and demand?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: So I've never really been around either, even as a boy. Is there that much difference between girl scouts and boy scouts?

/inb4 tongue-in-cheek joke about anatomy


The boy scout merit badges are for cool stuff, like getting a ham radio license or climbing a mountain.  Girl scout merit badges are for cleaning house and selling cookies.
 
Fano
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Moriel: Hey subby, give credit to the right organization.  These are not Girl Scouts.  They are members of the Boy Scouts, which starting allowing girls a few years ago.

As much as I prefer the Girl Scouts over the Boy Scouts, this is an example of BSA moving forward and opening up to more people than just theist boys.


Oh so actually they are selling Trails End popcorn?
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Herr Morgenstern: So I've never really been around either, even as a boy. Is there that much difference between girl scouts and boy scouts?

/inb4 tongue-in-cheek joke about anatomy


If you're looking for adventure if a new and different kind
And you come across a Girl Scout who is similarly inclined
Don't be nervous
Don't be flustered
Don't be scared...
Be prepared!
 
Snaptastic
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Herr Morgenstern: So I've never really been around either, even as a boy. Is there that much difference between girl scouts and boy scouts?

/inb4 tongue-in-cheek joke about anatomy


I remember quitting Girl Scouts because  I learned that Eagle Scouts had additional leverage to get into the Air Force Academy, and the Girl Scouts had nothing to that end. I ended up joining Civil Air Patrol because the Spaatz cadets could get that benefit, but got in on my own before getting to test for it.

/in retrospect, I worked too damn hard to end up in that place.
 
