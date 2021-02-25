 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WTRF Wheeling)   Gender reassignment surgery is cancelled for the Potato Head   (wtrf.com) divider line
46
    More: Followup, Mr. Potato Head, Brand, Mrs. Potato Head, Logo, Hasbro, Trademark, tweet Hasbro, Graphic design  
•       •       •

1171 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Feb 2021 at 5:02 PM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



46 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh come on, quit teasing me. I was so enjoying the Repub outrage.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Uh, no. The brand "Mr. Potato Head" is still becoming "Potato Head".

There will be individual products named "Mr. Potato Head" & "Mrs. Potato Head"
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Marketing.
 
DeathBySarcasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mad_Radhu: [Fark user image 425x355]


That's the starch reality of it.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I feel dumber that this what we argue about now.

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They never had any intent on doing away with Mr. Potato Head or the missus, just the marketing of said items.

They just wanted to avoid any confusion between their product and Ted Cruz.
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nothing changed.  You idiots just got the story wrong, the first time.

"Sh*tty reporting gets corrected"
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

skyotter: HASBRO DIDN'T REVERSE ANYTHING.  You idiots just got the story wrong, the first time.

"Sh*tty reporting gets corrected"


/ftfm
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I seem to remember my 80's era Mr Potato Head came with both male and female accessories. It's always been a gender neutral toy.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I don't remember any potato genitalia.

Should be a Fark-site tagline
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What happened to Mr. Potato Head when he smoked cannabis? He got baked.
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Again? they did this like 3 days ago too!
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

kermit the forg: I seem to remember my 80's era Mr Potato Head came with both male and female accessories. It's always been a gender neutral toy.


Yeah, but Mrs. Potato Head was the only one that liked it in all her holes.
 
freidog
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Nice try Hasbro, but you aren't going to convince me those aren't some very excited boobies.
 
mikey15
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Sooo just like when the pancake place IHOP changed to IHOB to sell burgers.
These places get millions of dollars of free advertising and news just gives it to them to fill air time.

Someone should write a book about that
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Haven't Mr. and Mrs. Potatohead existed for decades?
I'm all for trans-friendly and third-gender-accepting ideas. It's a good way to truly help a lot of folks that don't have a choice in who they were born as.

But, I think we're over-reacting in trying to revise every toy or concept to match. Kids don't care - they just want to play with things. It's not teaching hetero-normative values to play with a plastic shell with interchangable parts. Let's focus on maintaining progress with things like the recent equality act - legislation that will impact the problems the trans members of our society have directly.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Haven't Mr. and Mrs. Potatohead existed for decades?
I'm all for trans-friendly and third-gender-accepting ideas. It's a good way to truly help a lot of folks that don't have a choice in who they were born as.

But, I think we're over-reacting in trying to revise every toy or concept to match. Kids don't care - they just want to play with things. It's not teaching hetero-normative values to play with a plastic shell with interchangable parts. Let's focus on maintaining progress with things like the recent equality act - legislation that will impact the problems the trans members of our society have directly.


It's a farking potato.
 
Easy Reader
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"...to appeal to kids of today" or to adults of today?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Had anyone asked the potatoes how *they* identify?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
MARKETING ACHIEVED!
 
Snargi
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

GranoblasticMan: Somaticasual: Haven't Mr. and Mrs. Potatohead existed for decades?
I'm all for trans-friendly and third-gender-accepting ideas. It's a good way to truly help a lot of folks that don't have a choice in who they were born as.

But, I think we're over-reacting in trying to revise every toy or concept to match. Kids don't care - they just want to play with things. It's not teaching hetero-normative values to play with a plastic shell with interchangable parts. Let's focus on maintaining progress with things like the recent equality act - legislation that will impact the problems the trans members of our society have directly.

It's a farking potato.


No, it's a farking toy that looks like a farking potato.

/Who cares?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So is it true that in various Southern states, if you carry a Potato Head into a public bathroom, it will need to match the sex of the carrier?
 
goshes
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Transgender people want to destroy the family.  They see a traditional family as offensive.  They want to ban using "mr" or "mrs", they want everything undefined.  They want chaos.  This country is slowly becoming socialist.  I would not be surprised if this country becomes communist.  Tell me again who won the cold war?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Somaticasual:

But, I think we're over-reacting in trying to revise every toy or concept to match. Kids don't care - they just want to play with things. It's not teaching hetero-normative values to play with a plastic shell with interchangable parts. Let's focus on maintaining progress with things like the recent equality act - legislation that will impact the problems the trans members of our society have directly.

Nobody asked Hasbro to do shiat.
 
tennyson
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Haven't Mr. and Mrs. Potatohead existed for decades?
I'm all for trans-friendly and third-gender-accepting ideas. It's a good way to truly help a lot of folks that don't have a choice in who they were born as.

But, I think we're over-reacting in trying to revise every toy or concept to match. Kids don't care - they just want to play with things. It's not teaching hetero-normative values to play with a plastic shell with interchangable parts. Let's focus on maintaining progress with things like the recent equality act - legislation that will impact the problems the trans members of our society have directly.


When you're selling them specifically gendered male and female clothes and accessories, yeah, you really are reinforcing cis-hetero-normativity. If you really wanted to teach kids creativity you'd sell them one kit with all kinds of parts and not tell them that some parts only go with other parts.

It's hardly the worst thing we inflict on them, and by the time they're old enough to not swallow the parts they've long since absorbed pink-is-girls-blue-is-boys. But you can't miss that Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head really do send that message yet again.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
There are only two genders: Genders who can extrapolate from incomplete data sets.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This is fine but the new Mr. Potato Head had better come with a variety of attachable dongs.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
In other news, GI Joe had sexual re-assignment surgery back in the 60's.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

mikey15: Sooo just like when the pancake place IHOP changed to IHOB to sell burgers.
These places get millions of dollars of free advertising and news just gives it to them to fill air time.

Someone should write a book about that


Various companies get away with that routinely.  Notice how you never have to wonder when the new Apple product is being released, for example?  Don't worry, it'll be on "the news".  "Let's run a three-minute feature on how "The McRib is back"."  But try to get an update on the latest winter storm or how that hurricane is tracking and you have to wait for the 11:00 news, and they'll bury it twenty minutes in, after the pieces about the new i-Phone and the new Spicy McNuggets.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

tennyson: Somaticasual: Haven't Mr. and Mrs. Potatohead existed for decades?
I'm all for trans-friendly and third-gender-accepting ideas. It's a good way to truly help a lot of folks that don't have a choice in who they were born as.

But, I think we're over-reacting in trying to revise every toy or concept to match. Kids don't care - they just want to play with things. It's not teaching hetero-normative values to play with a plastic shell with interchangable parts. Let's focus on maintaining progress with things like the recent equality act - legislation that will impact the problems the trans members of our society have directly.

When you're selling them specifically gendered male and female clothes and accessories, yeah, you really are reinforcing cis-hetero-normativity. If you really wanted to teach kids creativity you'd sell them one kit with all kinds of parts and not tell them that some parts only go with other parts.

It's hardly the worst thing we inflict on them, and by the time they're old enough to not swallow the parts they've long since absorbed pink-is-girls-blue-is-boys. But you can't miss that Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head really do send that message yet again.


Fair counterpoint. On the other, I do seem to remember both genders of kids playing with both.Half the fun was making a potato with a mix of the accessories - the big lips from the "girl" and whatever from the "boy". 

The point remains - the only people that probably care about ANY are the usual PC-gone-mad parents. The kids don't care - it's just a toy to them.
 
AK_Mabuhay [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So the eyes has it.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Didn't care before, still don't care. But I am amazed that there are people in this world who think this is something worth fighting over.
 
jamspoon [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: Uh, no. The brand "Mr. Potato Head" is still becoming "Potato Head".

There will be individual products named "Mr. Potato Head" & "Mrs. Potato Head"


Don't forget to include Mr and Mr Potato Head

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
webron [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Somacandra: I don't remember any potato genitalia.

Should be a Fark-site tagline


That's the conservative point, gender is arbitrary, so unless the proper gendered accessories are limited to the people will the proper gender assignment, it just gets all confused and we won't know who to discriminate against.

Also I think the Republican AGs from across this great nation will create a task investigating children who either mix mr and ms potato head parts together or even worse, use ms potato head parts on a male body.  There is a think tank working on how to limit what bathrooms these toys can be taken in, if they don't strictly use the proper parts.

The ultimate goal is to have Hasbro change the designs so that the male potato head parts can't be used on the female body and to redesign the potato head bodies to be explicitly gendered.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Because of the negative publicity, Mr. Potato Head decides to go underground...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

goshes: Transgender people want to destroy the family.  They see a traditional family as offensive.  They want to ban using "mr" or "mrs", they want everything undefined.  They want chaos.  This country is slowly becoming socialist.  I would not be surprised if this country becomes communist.  Tell me again who won the cold war?


The Republican Party has become, in form if not in content, the Communist Party of the Soviet Union of the late 1970s.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
webron [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

goshes: Transgender people want to destroy the family.  They see a traditional family as offensive.  They want to ban using "mr" or "mrs", they want everything undefined.  They want chaos.  This country is slowly becoming socialist.  I would not be surprised if this country becomes communist.  Tell me again who won the cold war?


Are you being satirical or stupid?  I can't tell.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I hope they introduce Gay Mr. Potato Head just to create additional conservative outrage.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Marketing genius. Free advertizing on worldwide for a few days.
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Somacandra: I don't remember any potato genitalia.

Should be a Fark-site tagline


i always taped a french fry to mine
 
AK_Mabuhay [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Idiot Stick Bearer: Somacandra: I don't remember any potato genitalia.

Should be a Fark-site tagline

i always taped a french fry to mine


Username checks out.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

goshes: Transgender people want to destroy the family.  They see a traditional family as offensive.  They want to ban using "mr" or "mrs", they want everything undefined.  They want chaos.  This country is slowly becoming socialist.  I would not be surprised if this country becomes communist.  Tell me again who won the cold war?


Easy there old timer, everything is going to work out.

It's not like any conservative has said Mr this or excuse me sir to me in almost 20 years anyway. Usually it is just a slack jaw, a little bit of drool, an empty no one is home stare and a grunt about Mexicans ruining America.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Will be boycotting those so-called "new potatoes" at the Safeway, I tell you what
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm still mad that they took away his smoking pipe goddamnit!
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.