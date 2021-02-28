 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Alien)   The real reason for the lockdowns is so that you don't see all the UFO's   (ufoholic.com) divider line
19
    More: Obvious, Unidentified flying object, United States, UFO sighting, best UFO, ufo video, Great Lakes, CEOs of several different major companies, National UFO Reporting Center's website  
•       •       •

484 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Feb 2021 at 5:14 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Stay at least 6ft away from a space alien.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Purple_Urkle: Stay at least 6ft away from a space alien.


silly person, aliens can't get covid. different dna
 
coaster_bud [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
These guys are out of Detroit.

Firefly Drone Shows

Coincidence?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure that's the back of a stop sign.
 
Dog Welder
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Not true.  The government needed everyone to stay inside so they could replace the batteries in all of the birds.
 
nemobeamo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Look. I can type words and put them on the internet too!
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Not only that, but they told the aliens that the ones with masks on were the tastiest.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I saw a ufo a couple days ago.

It was off in the distance, but resembled a spark more than any shooting star I've seen, and its trajectory appeared to wobble a bit.

Or I hallucinated something while out for a walk.

/No I'm not in any way, shape, or form suggesting it was aliens or even technological in nature.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spice Must Flow [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If you've seen as many UFOs as I have, you stop believing in them.

When folks ask if you believe in space ships, tell them, "Of course. How do you think I got here?"
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The tracking chip in the vaccine lodges in your optic nerves to do the same thing.

Choppedmink, glibulards.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

nemobeamo: Look. I can type words and put them on the internet too!


Prove it.
 
Trik
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm reading Promethee right now so I'm getting a kick out of this.
 
bigsmellypenis
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Any story about ufos posted on 4/20 is extra suspicious...
 
Herr Morgenstern [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

bigsmellypenis: Any story about ufos posted on 4/20 is extra suspicious...


Or 4/1

Hell, let's write April off entirely.
 
nytmare
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: bigsmellypenis: Any story about ufos posted on 4/20 is extra suspicious...

Or 4/1

Hell, let's write April off entirely.


I get all my news from stories dated Feb 31.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
UFO activity may be higher tonight since SpaceX is launching another Falcon 9 tonight. I love that I can see the launches from my backyard.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Here country-side, UFO's still stop by every other week to drop off supplies.

I tell em who to pick up for the probes.  These days it's just the guy who refuses to wear a mask, but accidentally social distances too much.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
...I give up.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.