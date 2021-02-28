 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Public Domain Review)   Meet the guy who invented essays   (publicdomainreview.org) divider line
20
    More: Cool  
•       •       •

757 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Feb 2021 at 4:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size


/Sorry, largest one I could find
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cman: [media.tenor.com image 385x287] [View Full Size image _x_]

/Sorry this was the largest one I could find...


Did you mean to post this version of it?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BumpInTheNight: cman: [media.tenor.com image 385x287] [View Full Size image _x_]

/Sorry this was the largest one I could find...

Did you mean to post this version of it?

[Fark user image image 220x165]


Well, somebody is getting punched
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably a latino.
 
Judge Judy and Executioner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Probably a latino.


It's a sure lock, homes.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Probably a latino.


dictionary.comView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Probably a latino.


Mexicans kick ass.
 
crinz83
‘’ 1 hour ago  
too longe, didst not reade
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Montaigne and Thoreau said the darndest things.
 
jefferator
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Give me Voltaire any day.....

Im fluent in French so .....its a bit different.....more colorful and eloquent.......
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
In elementary school I thought it was an "S.A." question, which I assumed meant "short answer".

Also, thought "due date" meant the date you do the assignment.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
My initial thought is the gallows, but he's already been gone a few centuries.
 
Famishus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Thanks for the reminder, subby! Off to reread.
 
Inchoate [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I have a Hefty Tome of Montaigne's essays that I have yet to finish.  Smart fella.
 
jtown
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Eses?

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Cockpuncher to the Stars
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
We've met before. In fact I have a License from his university.

/Bordeaux 3
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I've heard that Montaigne is the father of empirical theory, but then what do I know?
 
Fano
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Then meet James Ensor, Belgium's famous painter
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.