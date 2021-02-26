 Skip to content
(Metro)   "You've just been released from quarantine. How are you going to celebrate?" "We're going to McDonald's"   (metro.co.uk) divider line
13
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
One of the symptoms of covid is having no sense of taste, just sayin'.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pre pandemic cholesterol and triglycerides were fine. May of pandemic...still fine. October of pandemic. NOT FINE.

Why?

Fast food take out opened again and I had easy access to junk food.

Had to stop getting take out and junk food. Sushi on Thursdays is my only take out now.

Blood work this week came back fine.
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't had McDonalds in about 10 years.

I had a TIA at 35 when I ate fast food and drank Pepsi almost exclusively.

But I t's more a matter of not breaking my streak than actual health reasons at this point!
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They probably could have transited through an airport in a country other than on the "red list" and walked right into the UK without quarantine.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was in a hotel quarantine for 10 days.

My chief symptom was boredom, complicated by bad food.

I'd have been excited to go to an Arby's.

/I loathe Arby's
 
Coder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
get those spicy nugs
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A frivolous activity they didn't need to go to sounds perfect, actually.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What did you just eat?
"I had a Big Mac"
"I had a Quarter Pounder"
"I had a McDonald's"

Fark user image
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I like McDonalds cuz you don't have to get all dressed up like you're going to KFC.
 
Siskabush
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

bughunter: I was in a hotel quarantine for 10 days.

My chief symptom was boredom, complicated by bad food.

I'd have been excited to go to an Arby's.

/I loathe Arby's


Wrapping up my isolation tomorrow. No symptoms anymore.

And yes the worst part of having COVID was the sheer boredom and loneliness. Oh well for the greater good. I didn't spread it and my family didn't get it.

I can't wait to do the simple things like to for a drive, go to the grocery store, etc ...
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

theteacher: Pre pandemic cholesterol and triglycerides were fine. May of pandemic...still fine. October of pandemic. NOT FINE.

Why?

Fast food take out opened again and I had easy access to junk food.

Had to stop getting take out and junk food. Sushi on Thursdays is my only take out now.

Blood work this week came back fine.


I did the opposite and don't really eat fast food or take out at all any more.

I will feel a bit bad if any places I like go out of business..

As to tfa:
"But after 10 days of nothing but airline food brought to their hotel rooms,"

Wtf, why airline food?
 
