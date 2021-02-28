 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   "When the machine is lying idle in the car, please use glue to fix the vacuum cleaner, so as to avoid the traffic"   (twitter.com) divider line
36
    More: Weird, shot  
•       •       •

‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Is that before or after you've stoped Handstanding?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Speaker2Animals: Is that before or after you've stoped Handstanding?


CNN says no.
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Do not taunt happy fun vacuum
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Looks like you got the instruction manual for the Suck-o-matic 9000 car Fleshlight.
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Chinese instructions run through google translate. Hilarious.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Please stay away from children to avoid danger

True. True.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm glad that when this kid grew up he was able to find a job writing vacuum cleaner instructions...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is a reverse take on things, and always generates a larf or two..

Wonder what ever happened to the guy who hosts this stuff?

http://www.dontevenreply.com/view.php​?​post=110
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Vacuum cleaner."
Yeah, sure. Whatever, dude.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just don't winnow with a fork.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DeathBySarcasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikalmd
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So it appears trump has found a new job writing instruction manuals ..
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Please stay away from children to avoid danger.

Always good advice.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Oh laugh all you want, but I want to see subby translating ANYTHING into Mandalorian.

//This is the way
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Vacuum cleaner's development team:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
article: '...inserted flat mouth suction head...'

= recipe for getting a greenlit.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So? WTF is number 7 trying to say?
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A user of mine had his department buy a pair of these small keyboards for him to code on, and the directions had some Engrish directions that said "Please to not be utilizing the gasoline to cleanse."
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The power supply!
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: So? WTF is number 7 trying to say?


Unplug and leave fixed while driving.
Isn't it obvious?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Benjimin_Dover: A user of mine had his department buy a pair of these small keyboards for him to code on, and the directions had some Engrish directions that said "Please to not be utilizing the gasoline to cleanse."


And remember: always don't never forget to not look both ways before crossing the street!
 
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Benjimin_Dover: A user of mine had his department buy a pair of these small keyboards for him to code on, and the directions had some Engrish directions that said "Please to not be utilizing the gasoline to cleanse."


Years ago, I bought a desk from Office Max that came in a box. Built in Korea, the first line of the instruction was "It is advisory to be two persons during assembly."
 
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Be careful on this treadmill if you have deformed sex arthritis.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Always do the needful.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Speaker2Animals: Be careful on this treadmill if you have deformed sex arthritis.

[Fark user image image 850x1133]


Menstruating women can't use it either
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Looks like you got the instruction manual for the Suck-o-matic 9000 car Fleshlight.


Doesn't look like it.

I mean, from what I found on the internet.
 
TempsSontFous [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
First also may to put greatest tab A very fine and through the around slotting.
 
Ashelth
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: So? WTF is number 7 trying to say?


Don't block the entryway/passageway

Assuming you are asking about the picture directly before your post.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What the machine may look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Obscure? Is anything obscure on Fark?
 
talkertopc
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"It is strictly forbidden to use the vacuum cleaner during summer and winter."
 
