(The New York Times)   Digidog, the NYPD robotic dog, stirs privacy concerns and whether John Conner will come back and put a bullet in its brain to save us from the coming terminator apocalypse   (nytimes.com) divider line
23
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My biggest concern is that it gets all the Pookas.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
some fear it could become an aggressive surveillance tool

Oh come on, if you can't trust the NYPD then who can you trust?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Robodog will need a police escort at all times or Jimmy Hoffa will adopt it.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



That's not a robot dog, that's a robot pig.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is the best response to "the police get too much funding" really to buy a robot dog?
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
NYPD didn't watch Black Mirror, eh?

Or they did, which is much worse.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That expanding foam in a can will shut it down.
 
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: That's not a robot dog, that's a robot pig.


Yes, my first reaction. PigDog.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want that lidar.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scumm: null: That's not a robot dog, that's a robot pig.

Yes, my first reaction. PigDog.


RoboPigCop.
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

https://twitter.com/LenKusov/status/1​3​64640007101775872?s=20
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: some fear it could become an aggressive surveillance tool

Oh come on, if you can't trust the NYPD then who can you trust?


I will just be happy if they don't program Robo Pig to kill black people on sight.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yeah what we really need now is the beta version of an autonomous kill-bot in our police forces. What could possibly go wrong?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Sarah Jessica Farker: [Link][Fark user image image 598x633]
https://twitter.com/LenKusov/status/13​64640007101775872?s=20


Which will be considered murdering a law enforcement officer and punished accordingly.
 
Yeast No 7
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I blame Adam Savage.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I am 100% stealing the first cop bot I see on the street.
And I will mount its head upon my wall
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

deadsanta: Yeah what we really need now is the beta version of an autonomous kill-bot in our police forces. What could possibly go wrong?


We've always had those. Now we just have one with two extra legs.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
thriftyoutdoorsman.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
No digidog, now doubt
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So, TFA handwaves and fearmongers about how this robot is somehow a threat to personal privacy, but never really bothers to elaborate on how?

Sounds about right for journalism today.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: some fear it could become an aggressive surveillance tool

Oh come on, if you can't trust the NYPD then who can you trust?


You mean these fine, upstanding people?
https://www.documentjournal.com/2020/​0​7/a-new-law-seeks-to-expose-the-nypds-​secret-surveillance-technology/
 
nijika
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I thought the roller blading cops from the middle east was dumb but then...
 
