(The Scottish Sun)   Tiny violin time again: £65m 235ft superyacht smashes into dock in St Maarten after 'computer malfunction'   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the owner probably will sue for the marina building a dock in his way and scratching his boat
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Judge Judy and Executioner
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
At least their exploitation of people allowed them to have the other three backup yachts.
 
bibliophile42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So Betsy DeVos is down to just 8 yachts now?
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Was on a crab seiner once and the skipper went full tilt to the wharf thinking he could throw the 50' bathtub into reverse and slide us in.
The throttle malfunctioned, didn't reverse, and we continued dead ahead into the wharf.
That was a bit of a bump.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And here's the captain as it was happening

media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
flynn80
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Blue sea of death error.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The yacht succumbed to pier pressure and went over to the Dock Side.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Was on a crab seiner once and the skipper went full tilt to the wharf thinking he could throw the 50' bathtub into reverse and slide us in.
The throttle malfunctioned, didn't reverse, and we continued dead ahead into the wharf.
That was a bit of a bump.


Bet the harbor master was a bit crabby about it.
 
sandinista!
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bobobolinskii: And here's the captain as it was happening

[media2.giphy.com image 214x200] [View Full Size image _x_]


same Island even...
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's the Sun, so I no longer believe in bow thrusters.
 
ficklefkrfark
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: It's the Sun, so I no longer believe in bow thrusters.


Neither does the captain, apparently.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I wonder if you can invoice those people for the cost of playing the tiny violin?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sail it like you stole it?
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That'll buff right out
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
There was a young man from St. Maarten
Who saved all his odors from faartin.
If it passed through his crack
It went straight in a sack
And mistakes were all kept in a caarton.
 
BigLuca [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
OMG, I read the headline and thought it might be one of mine.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My aunt and uncle were in St M and witnessed this happening.

Whole lotta momentum there.
 
