(The Daily Beast)   Deranged anti-vaxxers now have a new boogeyman: they're melting down over healthy people giving blood who have been recently vaccinated   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Blood donation, right Facebook group, wave of comments, various degrees, Donation, C oronavirus truthers, Giving, Blood  
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are they freaking out over the paywall too?
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Anti-vaxxers, by definition, are deranged.
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So if you need blood, simply refuse. You'll die happy.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I give pro-plaguers' opinions the same weight I give to flat earthers, moon-landing deniers and those who believe the best episodes were the ones featuring Scrappy-Doo.

To paraphrase AC/DC: If you don't want blood, go without it.
 
DeathBySarcasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We really should distribute the vaccine via chemtrails.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The same people who brought us the gay blood ban.
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DeathBySarcasm: We really should distribute the vaccine via chemtrails.


Fun fact: most dart guns are 50 cal.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Let's put those black helicopters to use.
 
LadySusan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mr_a: So if you need blood, simply refuse. You'll die happy.


Simple solution. I like it. More blood for me then. More vaccine for me.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image 425x478]


I miss my 486d2-66. also the turbo button ... did those actually do anything.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

khitsicker: blastoh: [Fark user image 425x478]

I miss my 486d2-66. also the turbo button ... did those actually do anything.


When hooked up to the motherboard, yes, the turbo button turned on the math-coprocessor in the CPU. The turbo was turned off when programs ran too fast.

I'm not kidding. Willie Beamish ran too fast on 486dx and had to have the mathco turned off.
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

edmo: The same people who brought us the gay blood ban.


No, not a valid comparison in any way, shape, or form. It's as embarrassingly wrong as the antivaxxers themselves.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

khitsicker: blastoh: [Fark user image 425x478]

I miss my 486d2-66. also the turbo button ... did those actually do anything.


The DX2-66 was such a mindblowing thing at its time. Like, it shamed everything else to the nth degree and wasn't absurdly expensive.

I had a blue lightning that i want to say ran at 100mhz, and the amount of games that you couldn't play on it because of how fast it was was comical.
 
pheelix [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Many blood donors also had vaccinations for tetanus, measles, mumps, rubella, flu, and (gasp) HPV. So why is this a problem now?
 
LineNoise
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

PhoenixFarker: edmo: The same people who brought us the gay blood ban.

No, not a valid comparison in any way, shape, or form. It's as embarrassingly wrong as the antivaxxers themselves.


Why drag science and statistics into this.....come on.......we run off emotion now.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
they didn't care about all the other vaccines that almost everyone else has received?

oh yeah, they're morons
 
baltimoreblonde
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image 425x478]


First off, for someone so anti-government, you think they'd learn how to SPELL it. Second, I guess the hand was magnified, too?
 
blackartemis
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Luckily in America you have choices!
Don't accept any blood or start your own blood bank made solely of unvaccinated blood that is a private option.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"...has always straddled Fox's increasingly blurred line dividing its "hard news" and opinion wings. "

Really? That line is only just now becoming blurry?  I'd say it's never been harder than fog.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

DeathBySarcasm: We really should distribute the vaccine via chemtrails.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Why are we giving these people any attention at all?  It's like the journalist heard some guy ranting on the street corner covered in his own shiat and decided to write an article about it.  Have to fuel that outrage and get clicks I guess.
 
Blahbbs [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

question_dj: khitsicker: blastoh: [Fark user image 425x478]

I miss my 486d2-66. also the turbo button ... did those actually do anything.

When hooked up to the motherboard, yes, the turbo button turned on the math-coprocessor in the CPU. The turbo was turned off when programs ran too fast.

I'm not kidding. Willie Beamish ran too fast on 486dx and had to have the mathco turned off.


My Turbo button would run my 386DX at 40MHz, and when disengaged, it would drop to 20MHz.  I loved having a Turbo button.
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

question_dj: khitsicker: blastoh: [Fark user image 425x478]

I miss my 486d2-66. also the turbo button ... did those actually do anything.

When hooked up to the motherboard, yes, the turbo button turned on the math-coprocessor in the CPU. The turbo was turned off when programs ran too fast.

I'm not kidding. Willie Beamish ran too fast on 486dx and had to have the mathco turned off.


That's.... not what the turbo button did.  It slowed down the motherboard speed to 4.77MHz.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image 425x478]


Wow, who's hand is that holding the chip that they magnified 100,000 times, is it 2 scoop's?
 
LineNoise
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

edmo: The same people who brought us the gay blood ban.


The problem with "gay" blood.....which you know....that doesn't seem good terminology......was that your positive rates for HIV were much higher.

Now, we obviously learned pretty quick that we can test for it. HOWEVER the way testing was (and i believe still is) done is in comingled batches. Meaning that that one positive result that you catched, resulted in you having to pitch a ton of other blood, and not to mention freak out a bunch of people saying, "Hey, you might have HIV, we aren't sure, go get tested"

Yes, we could test individually, but that would require a lot more expense. The testing isn't also 100% perfect and stuff may slip through. Yes, that could happen with straight people as well, but the prevalence is far lower.
 
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

question_dj: When hooked up to the motherboard, yes, the turbo button turned on the math-coprocessor in the CPU.


WAT? The turbo button switched the actual clock speed of the motherboard so you could play games designed for older/slower CPUs. Anything coded specifically for a 4.77 MHz 8086 was unplayable on the 12 MHz 80286 CPU. On later motherboards it still toggled different clock speeds. A math co-processor wouldn't affect game play on anything that old and would likely crash any OS that was aware of the FPU being present if you switched it while booted.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Is this the vampire apocalypse? I knew carving some stakes and making garlic necklaces was a good use of my time. Lost Boys is a documentary.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Can these idiots go find a cave to live in or some country that is enlightened like them, maybe Russia or someplace like that.
 
Herr Morgenstern [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image image 425x478]


The sad thing is I can no longer tell whether or not something like this is satire.
 
overthinker
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The party of lunacy cracks me up:
Fauci's Fake Flu, Masks don't work and are mind control, bad blood, microchips in vaccines, only left-wing media is fake, but unproven right-wing media is absolute truth with zero evidence or even citing a reliable source other than some 14 year old kid who has one hand down his pants looking at furry porn, that election fraud happened and Biden stole the election due to the immense deep state involved that involves thousands upon thousands of people to keep the real truth covered up, women are nothing but life support systems for a vagina and otherwise they have no purpose, black people should be property again, and Trump is gonna make me rich... And yes, they also fear "bad blood" from people of color, gays, foreigners, the vaccinated, and even from drug users out of fear it will turn them into one.

And that's only the beginning of the insanity they believe. How any of them can marry and have kids amazes me. I am at the point that I am trying to figure out how to make money off of their stupidity and fear of science. If I do, stupidity is going to be costly and I will be the rich one when this is over :).
 
Gratch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image 425x478]


it's a sad commentary when it's no better than a 50/50 shot whether that's a meme poking fun at ani-vaxxers, or one they actually put out because they believe it.

/anti-vaxxers are morons
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
if you're in bad enough condition that you need blood, you're dead anyway, so I'm not sure what you're risking getting pre-vaccinated blood.  But please, if you're that dumb, by all means, refuse the "tainted" blood -- Darwin is probably already looking for you and blood is in short suppy.  We wouldn't want to waste it.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

overthinker: The party of lunacy cracks me up:
Fauci's Fake Flu, Masks don't work and are mind control, bad blood, microchips in vaccines, only left-wing media is fake, but unproven right-wing media is absolute truth with zero evidence or even citing a reliable source other than some 14 year old kid who has one hand down his pants looking at furry porn, that election fraud happened and Biden stole the election due to the immense deep state involved that involves thousands upon thousands of people to keep the real truth covered up, women are nothing but life support systems for a vagina and otherwise they have no purpose, black people should be property again, and Trump is gonna make me rich... And yes, they also fear "bad blood" from people of color, gays, foreigners, the vaccinated, and even from drug users out of fear it will turn them into one.

And that's only the beginning of the insanity they believe. How any of them can marry and have kids amazes me. I am at the point that I am trying to figure out how to make money off of their stupidity and fear of science. If I do, stupidity is going to be costly and I will be the rich one when this is over :).


The dark side of progressivism is that we support these people who's contra-survival behaviors would have normally removed them from the gene pool.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image image 425x478]


Ha! I had a computer with that exact CPU
 
Artcurus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image image 425x478]


That...that can't be real...
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Great i got my 2nd shot and am scheduled to donate next Friday.  Thanks for the reminder.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fun fact. George Washington used vaccination to beat the British. The USA was pretty much founded on vaccination. The specific versions used to fight Covid are new, but vaccination is very much a settled science, and hundreds of years old.
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

overthinker: .

And that's only the beginning of the insanity they believe. How any of them can marry and have kids amazes me. I am at the point that I am trying to figure out how to make money off of their stupidity and fear of science. If I do, stupidity is going to be costly and I will be the rich one when this is over :).


Become a preacher?
 
WickerNipple [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Encourage them to refuse blood transfers, then.  Especially if they haven't reproduced yet.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

mr_a: So if you need blood, simply refuse. You'll die happy.



The forms to become a new patient at one of my uncle's medical practice require a pre-approval for blood transfusion when medically necessary for either the patient or any child he may deliver while she is in his care. He lost a young woman because she was a JW and her idiot husband would not consent to the blood, preferring to let her die. He also saw cases where these same JW idiots are rooting for a judge to force blood transfusions for a minor. They waste valuable time to stick to their guns while waiting for the judge to take the decision from them. It can be particularly hard on doctors to lose a patient that they could clearly save due to this kind of stupidity. So he got some forms made like 30+ years ago and has not had this problem since. Either his gets his blood transfusion permission signed or he refers them to some other doctor.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: Encourage them to refuse blood transfers, then.  Especially if they haven't reproduced yet.


Unfortunately, most of them have.
Something about certain segments of white, middle-aged people absolutely losing their farking minds around age 50.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 minute ago  

baltimoreblonde: blastoh: [Fark user image 425x478]

First off, for someone so anti-government, you think they'd learn how to SPELL it. Second, I guess the hand was magnified, too?


It's Donald Trump's hand
 
WickerNipple [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ElecricalPast: WickerNipple: Encourage them to refuse blood transfers, then.  Especially if they haven't reproduced yet.

Unfortunately, most of them have.
Something about certain segments of white, middle-aged people absolutely losing their farking minds around age 50.


I know.  I admit it's not as good.  But elder care is expensive to society.  If they don't want it, hey win-win for everyone.
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The "microchip to track you" in vaccines made no sense from the start, but at least there was a LITTLE logic in fear of movement being known back in the late 90's/early 00's. Now I would put money on ever one of these anti-vaxxer morons having a smart phone in their purse or pocket constantly. Little too late to worry about being tracked if you've got a GPS location transmitter pinging every tower in the vicinity with you at all times. Kind of a waste of government money and time to deploy tracking chips now, eh?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

overthinker: The party of lunacy cracks me up:
Fauci's Fake Flu, Masks don't work and are mind control, bad blood, microchips in vaccines, only left-wing media is fake, but unproven right-wing media is absolute truth with zero evidence or even citing a reliable source other than some 14 year old kid who has one hand down his pants looking at furry porn, that election fraud happened and Biden stole the election due to the immense deep state involved that involves thousands upon thousands of people to keep the real truth covered up, women are nothing but life support systems for a vagina and otherwise they have no purpose, black people should be property again, and Trump is gonna make me rich... And yes, they also fear "bad blood" from people of color, gays, foreigners, the vaccinated, and even from drug users out of fear it will turn them into one.

And that's only the beginning of the insanity they believe. How any of them can marry and have kids amazes me. I am at the point that I am trying to figure out how to make money off of their stupidity and fear of science. If I do, stupidity is going to be costly and I will be the rich one when this is over :).


And remember, they're the "independent freethinkers who aren't afraid sheep".

We know this because they never shut the hell up about it.

Funny how all the QAnon and "plandemic" types say the exact same thing.
 
