(Euro Weekly News)   If you're going to claim food poisoning ruined your holiday and sue the travel company remember not to post photos on Facebook showing otherwise   (euroweeklynews.com) divider line
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
British tourists are the worst.

LOL.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So maybe they were in the pool *and* had food poisoning. Proving this may win them the case. It will, however, open them to the loss of their lawsuit money when they get sued by family whose vacation was ruined by finding vomit and diarrhea in the pool.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
REVENGE!
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
California governor is at it again.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

kbronsito: So maybe they were in the pool *and* had food poisoning. Proving this may win them the case. It will, however, open them to the loss of their lawsuit money when they get sued by family whose vacation was ruined by finding vomit and diarrhea in the pool.


My thoughts exactly on seeing the photos: either you admit you were faking it or you admit you went in the water park within seven days of having had explosive diarrhea. Which is worse?
 
talkertopc
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I think the satisfaction survey they filled after the trip was more damning than the photos.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

X-Geek: REVE-[Fark user image image 480x360]
REVENGE!


*Shakes tiny fist from cruise ship toilet*
 
flamesfan
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Damn that pesky social media.
Proof that stupidity knows no borders.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

kbronsito: So maybe they were in the pool *and* had food poisoning. Proving this may win them the case. It will, however, open them to the loss of their lawsuit money when they get sued by family whose vacation was ruined by finding vomit and diarrhea in the pool.


I've gotten a tummy ache from something I ate that didn't agree with me before, and I've also had legit food poisoning. With actual food poisoning you're either laying in bed praying for death or in the bathroom with stuff coming out of both ends, praying for death.
 
