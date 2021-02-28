 Skip to content
(WFSB Connecticut)   Seriously, who throws Molotov cocktails at ambulances?   (wfsb.com) divider line
    Richard White of Torrington  
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Someone who has been fired from said ambulance company?

Someone who lost a loved one when said ambulance company failed in some way?

Siren keeps going off at 1 am waking a sleeping baby?
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Someone who got unexpected charges from ambulance company?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This guy was wearing a Hunter's uniform in one of the pics I saw last night, so I'm gonna go with "disgruntled former employee."
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Richard White, alleged burglar firebug, disgruntled and bored with knitting, from Torrington, CT, that's who!
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is a very happy arsonist.  He must really enjoy his work.
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone knows that ambulances amplify the 5G signals that are helping to spread the new strains of Covid.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone watched this yesterday.

The Fascinating Story Behind the Molotov Cocktail and How It Got Its Name
Youtube GekuMdEXI6Y
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God damnit Mr. White!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see he wasn't charged with terrorism.


hallmark.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size
 
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do, in GTA V.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: I see he wasn't charged with terrorism.


[hallmark.brightspotcdn.com image 300x300]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theteacher: Someone who has been fired from said ambulance company?

Someone who lost a loved one when said ambulance company failed in some way?

Siren keeps going off at 1 am waking a sleeping baby?


Yeah, they were able to ID and hunt him down pretty quickly.  This story is missing a lot of details.

But it sounds exactly like you mentioned.
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ambulances and fire engines regularly come under attack in the UK. It invariably happens in deprived areas and is the most powerful argument I know against socialism - and I write that as a socialist.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: That is a very happy arsonist.  He must really enjoy his work.


That's the best kind, really.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Jeebus Saves: I see he wasn't charged with terrorism.


[hallmark.brightspotcdn.com image 300x300]

[Fark user image 425x566]


That'll change once the senior lawyers come into the office Monday.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dkulprit: theteacher: Someone who has been fired from said ambulance company?

Someone who lost a loved one when said ambulance company failed in some way?

Siren keeps going off at 1 am waking a sleeping baby?

Yeah, they were able to ID and hunt him down pretty quickly.  This story is missing a lot of details.

But it sounds exactly like you mentioned.


He walked into one of the Hunter's locations and threw a Molotov cocktail on the floor. There was probably somebody onsite, or at least he got caught on camera. He worked for them at some point, so it shouldn't have been hard to ID him.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

orbister: Ambulances and fire engines regularly come under attack in the UK. It invariably happens in deprived areas and is the most powerful argument I know against socialism - and I write that as a socialist.


Can you elucidate the link between socialism and ambulance-facing arson a bit further, please.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
... geez... Proofreader is a dead profession, eh?
"Police said white also White set two fires in Roxbury" oy!
 
stuffy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Seems like a happy guy.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
wp.usatodaysports.comView Full Size

memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Peach_Fuz: Everyone knows that ambulances amplify the 5G signals that are helping to spread the new strains of Covid.


Yep, follow the science.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
A black guy got bail?

He is expected to be extradited and has a court set bond of $150,000 charging him with third-degree arson and third-degree burglary.

Granted, I guess he still needs $15000.

Progress?
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Otera: ... geez... Proofreader is a dead profession, eh?
"Police said white also White set two fires in Roxbury" oy!


Paper bag test in play.
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Did he at least yell 'BORTLES!' when he threw it?
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

orbister: Ambulances and fire engines regularly come under attack in the UK. It invariably happens in deprived areas and is the most powerful argument I know against socialism - and I write that as a socialist.


It's equally common in suburbia and has sweet FA to do with socialism or are you suggesting that bored kids are using it as a metaphor for the underlying class hatred in the two party system leading to the degradation of their living standards and highlighted by the shiny new fire engines employed by the state. Tosser.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Wild-eyed pistol wavers who ain't afraid to die?
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He was released on bail?    Congrats guy - your neighbors will love you now that zero ambulances are going to respond to calls in your area.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The Martian Manhandler: Did he at least yell 'BORTLES!' when he threw it?


BOTTLE KIDS!
steamuserimages-a.akamaihd.netView Full Size
 
endmile
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: That is a very happy arsonist.  He must really enjoy his work.


Isn't everyone's dream to turn their hobby into their career? He's just doing what he loves.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Seriously, who throws Molotov cocktails at ambulances?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: I see he wasn't charged with terrorism.


[hallmark.brightspotcdn.com image 300x300]


Son, you really should start reading the articles
 
pup.socket
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You mean like the Kunduz hospital airstrike?
 
VaportrailFilms
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: [wp.usatodaysports.com image 320x163] [View Full Size image _x_]
[memegenerator.net image 299x168]


Came here for this.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Eightballjacket: Jeebus Saves: I see he wasn't charged with terrorism.


[hallmark.brightspotcdn.com image 300x300]

Son, you really should start reading the articles


Read the article again...
 
