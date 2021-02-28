 Skip to content
(C|Net)   Ancient morticians' manual discovered; could be useful if you are planning on having some facework done   (cnet.com) divider line
4
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Bovine Diarrhea Virus [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Kimberly Guilfoyle seen feverishly taking notes.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Spice Must Flow [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I got to visit Egypt as a youngster, and that had a very profound effect on me, seeing all those sandworms up close.

The Mormon church has another unique holy book, the Pearl of Great Price, translated from papyrus fragments found in a mummy, and brought to Joseph Smith. By golly, they just happened to have been written by Moses and Abraham personally.

A few years later the Rosetta Stone got decoded. Then in the 1960s, the original papyrus fragments were found in the Mormon archives, photographed, and translated by some real Egyptologists: they were merely standard funerary text, just for some random person, and not even the deluxe version of burial texts.

So the official Mormon story in the 1960s became that the PoGP wasn't "translated" from the ancient text in the literal sense, but the fragments were used to channel "divine inspiration". However, while that is the "official story", in actual practice, kids like me in the 70s were told in Sunday School that Joseph Smith was able to translate the Egyptian texts the very same wayhe translated the Book of Mormon, so the very existence of the PoGP "proves" that Joseph Smith was able to translate the Golden Plates, right kids?

So, the fact that papyrus was just a funerary text proves his "translation" was a grave error.
 
