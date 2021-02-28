 Skip to content
 
(Fark)   CSB Sunday Morning: The strangest food you've ever eaten
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A guy is caught by a ranger eating a Bald Eagle and is consequently put in jail for the crime. On the day of his trial, the man got a chance to explain himself:

Judge: "Do you know that eating a Bald Eagle is a federal offense?"
Man: "Yes, I did. But if you let me argue my case, I'll explain what happened."
Judge: "Proceed."
Man: "I got lost in the woods. I hadn't had anything to eat for two weeks. I was so hungry. Next thing I see is a Bald Eagle swooping down at the lake for some fish. I knew that if I followed the eagle I could maybe steal the fish. Unfortunately, in the process of taking the fish, the eagle fought back and I killed the eagle. I figured that since I killed the eagle I might as well eat it since it would be more disgraceful to let it rot on the ground."

Judge: "The court will take a recess while we analyze your testimony."
15 minutes goes by and the judge returns.
Judge: "Due to the extreme circumstance you were under and because you didn't intend to kill the eagle, the court will dismiss the charges. But if you don't mind the court asking, what does a Bald Eagle taste like?"

Man: "Well, your honor, it is hard to explain. The best I can describe it, it's sorta between a California Condor and a Spotted Owl."
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I tried durian candy once. That was a mistake.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I grew up in NJ. My family will tell you it's strange that I eat or have eaten:
Ants, venison, rabbit, ostrich, pigs feet, fish faces, bone crackers made from butterfish bones, pork neckbones, goat meat, and lambs quarters pulled from the garden
 
Unikitty
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Blue cheese


What in the bloody hell is wrong with you people? Must be the same people with foot fetishes. Smells just like a foot does after marinating in pantyhose funk in dress shoes all day.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: I tried durian candy once. That was a mistake.


One of my rather too-adventurous co-workers once brought in an actual durian fruit. We made him cut it up outside on the loading dock. And in spite of the smell, I tried a piece anyway.

That was a mistake.

(pics or it didn't happen)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, the food today is not so strange. But at the time, my brother and I were probably about 10 and 11 years old.

Our parents took us to an Indian (South Asia) restaurant. It was the middle of the week and the place was slow. We were outside looking at the menu. Our kid brains were in "what the f**k is this s**t" mode. We get to the bottom of the menu - "hamburgers." We rejoice - an actual food whose name we recognize.

Mom was having none of it. "You are *not* having hamburger." We go in and are seated. At least they have actual Coca Cola to wash what we get down. Like I said the place was slow. Mom talked to the guy, who I now think was probably the owner.

We wound up with South Asian small plates of all kinds of stuff. Most of it was wonderful. They brought out curried chicken, various rices, different veggies, even a beef dish. He introduced us to mango chutney.

It was a great experience, and broadened our food horizons. Mom and dad stared making curried chicken at home occasionally. It was a favorite meal for a long time.
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Squirrel and dumplings.  Calf fries.

No.  Just no.

And remember, someone eating weird food caused Covid.

Hard no.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Probably the kangaroo steaks and burgers when I was in Australia.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh, this is easy.  I ate a Hot Pocket last night.  Now, I haven't had a Hot Pocket since college, so mid 80s.  Apparently they've changed the recipe, because I remember a vaguely calzone like crust, sauce, lots of burning cheese and pepperoni in an Italian tomato sauce.

The thing I ate last night had some sort of dried crust, filled with orange sauce, with only hints of meaty bits, and no pepperoni flavor.  I guess the orange sauce could have been some mixture of tomato and cheese, but there was no discernable cheese texture.

For years, I've heard people disparaging Hot Pockets, and I've been thinking, "They're not that bad!"  Damn, they're awful.
 
This is a late parrot [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Octopus at a sushi bar. Never again. Had we not been sitting right in front of the chef, I would have spit it out on the floor. They had cloth napkins and I couldn't just spit in there either. F*cking Nasty.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The raw quail egg that was wrapped in seaweed.

It was a combination of the explosion it made when I bit into it, along with the texture of both things congealing, that had me keeping one hand over my mouth and the other trying to flag the server to order three more drinks to wash it all down and cleanse the palate.
 
MIAppologia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This is a late parrot: Octopus at a sushi bar. Never again. Had we not been sitting right in front of the chef, I would have spit it out on the floor. They had cloth napkins and I couldn't just spit in there either. F*cking Nasty.


Really?  Just 2 days ago I had some octopus sashimi, and I thought it was delicious.
 
DeathBySarcasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rocky Mountain Oysters.  If you don't know what they are, they don't taste bad.  And if no one tells you what they are, you probably won't hurl.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unikitty: Must be the same people with foot fetishes. Smells just like a foot does after marinating in pantyhose funk in dress shoes all day.


Go on ...
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Century egg. Taste was fine. Texture still makes me gag just thinking about it.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was 7 I talked my 2 year old sister into eating a worm, does that count?
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DeathBySarcasm: Rocky Mountain Oysters.  If you don't know what they are, they don't taste bad.  And if no one tells you what they are, you probably won't hurl.


Same here.
 
gorrck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Singaporean fungus dessert. It was some sort of wavy mushroom like object floating in a semi-viscouos liquid. It wasn't awful, but it was weird.  My coworkers had tried to take me to the fish head soup place for lunch, but it was full. This was their second choice to see what they could convince me to eat.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badafuco: Probably the kangaroo steaks and burgers when I was in Australia.


Kangaroo wasn't bad
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My mother's "goulash". Mom was a drunk and would make this shiat for us every night by just combining random stuff in a pot. Uncooked noodles, canned green beans, mustard and maybe a little beer.  Every damned night.
 
wild9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jackfruit.

Not like super weird but it was pretty interesting doing the prep work to get the edible parts out. Of course I bought a giant one not knowing how much edible

/Still have some in the freezer
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This is a late parrot: Octopus at a sushi bar. Never again. Had we not been sitting right in front of the chef, I would have spit it out on the floor. They had cloth napkins and I couldn't just spit in there either. F*cking Nasty.


So, my son, who wouldn't ever eat anything weirder than a hamburger, had octopus.

I went down to North Carolina to visit him and his mum (and etc) and we all went to a Japanese noodle house. They would bring out multiple plates of stuff so you can pick and choose what you wanted. One of the dishes had pickled octopus in it.  I wasn't a fan of it--didn't like it, didn't hate it--but my son had seconds of it.   The very same son who once thought broccoli was from the devil and thought the main 4 food groups were cheese, bread, catsup and Coke.

*shrug*
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

151: Century egg. Taste was fine. Texture still makes me gag just thinking about it.


Tried that once, too. Same too-adventurous co-worker as brought in the durian fruit.  I'm beginning to think maybe I need to stop asking said co-worker "hey, what's for lunch today?" And unlike tours, the taste was as vile as the texture.

Again, pics or it didn't happen:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
acad1228
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tarantula
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Otera: I grew up in NJ. My family will tell you it's strange that I eat or have eaten:
Ants, venison, rabbit, ostrich, pigs feet, fish faces, bone crackers made from butterfish bones, pork neckbones, goat meat, and lambs quarters pulled from the garden


I've had ostrich and chocolate-covered ants. The ants were like a Nestle's Crunch but with a better chocolate.

At the time I thought Grandpa had given my uncle and I the ants to keep us out of his candy or make us not trust his candy that we'd leave it alone. But years later I realized his jars of unusual candies were always full to the rim when I came for holidays--and that despite Grandma always hollering when she found me eating them that I never saw him eating them, and that he was diabetic that he shouldn't be eating them anyway...
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Barbecue stingray, in Singapore. It was delicious. Texture like fish but lighter and the fillets were bigger than the plate they were on.
 
yoyopro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: I tried durian candy once. That was a mistake.

I saw this thing.
It was disturbingly ugly.  Covered in spikes with a thick skin that could only be called  . . .  "leathery"?
I asked myself, "why would someone see and smell this thing and think it would be good to eat?"
I took a bite of it, nearly vomited as the nearby natives laughed and said . . .
DURIAN!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unikitty: Blue cheese


What in the bloody hell is wrong with you people? Must be the same people with foot fetishes. Smells just like a foot does after marinating in pantyhose funk in dress shoes all day.


To me, mangos taste like feet.

My answer is probably some of the banchan that they serve in a Korean place.  (Someday I'm going to have to go back to that place.  Love me some Korean food.)
 
MIAppologia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love love LOVE snails.

What I don't like is tripe.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've had a bite of alligator. Tasted like really fatty steak.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just returned from Hawaii and met so many crazy fruits. But these guys, rambutans, were my favorite. They're all over my son's property, and we feasted like crazy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yoyopro: ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: I tried durian candy once. That was a mistake.
I saw this thing.
It was disturbingly ugly.  Covered in spikes with a thick skin that could only be called  . . .  "leathery"?
I asked myself, "why would someone see and smell this thing and think it would be good to eat?"
I took a bite of it, nearly vomited as the nearby natives laughed and said . . .
DURIAN!

[Fark user image 800x450]


I met a Hawaiian last week that swore durian cured her cancer. I'm not one to argue with an elderly lady, sooo....
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It seems to me that a lot of those ethnic foods were all dreamed up as dares.
 
The Red Zone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Girl I knew graduated college and her father roasted a whole hog for her graduation party.  I'm having a beer and talking with him and best I can recall the conversation went something like this...
Me: ever eat the eye?
Him: no, you?
M.  No.
H I'll go get two spoons

I've had worse tasting things, I think the biggest hurdle for me was the consistency.  I was expecting a pop but it was more like firm jello all the way through.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: This is a late parrot: Octopus at a sushi bar. Never again. Had we not been sitting right in front of the chef, I would have spit it out on the floor. They had cloth napkins and I couldn't just spit in there either. F*cking Nasty.

So, my son, who wouldn't ever eat anything weirder than a hamburger, had octopus.

I went down to North Carolina to visit him and his mum (and etc) and we all went to a Japanese noodle house. They would bring out multiple plates of stuff so you can pick and choose what you wanted. One of the dishes had pickled octopus in it.  I wasn't a fan of it--didn't like it, didn't hate it--but my son had seconds of it.   The very same son who once thought broccoli was from the devil and thought the main 4 food groups were cheese, bread, catsup and Coke.

*shrug*


Oh, I forgot to add:  this was for his 13th birthday.  The restaurant was his choice.
 
outtatowner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soviet, it came from a lineup and only party members got allotment. It was some best make believe feast I have ever had.
 
kozlo [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have, at probably 15-16 years old, caught a pumpkinseed fish that was minnow-sized (a few inches long) from a lake and put it straight down my gullet bird style. I have no idea why, teenage me just wanted to try it. Didn't get sick or anything.
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't think of anything "strange" because anything I've eaten was normal food to somebody else, so it's really not all that strange, is it?

I've eaten live ants when I was really REAALLY hungry and the sausages that were being grilled got lightly swarmed.  I'd shake off as many as I could but I figured the ones that were hanging on too tightly to shake off must really want to be eaten.

I used to make unflavored ramen noodles, then use the flavor packets on rice.  Sometimes it would turn out really good, sometimes it was meh.
 
CoRrUpTeDbUdGiE
‘’ 1 hour ago  
grass jelly.
but there are other 'weird things' out there that look so damned good too that aren't animal body parts.
I got a can of grass jelly last year just before lockdown on March 23rd. and I haven't opened it yet. I'm waiting for that moment of pure absolute desperation before I do - and when I do, that will be the weirdest thing I've eaten.
there are so many different types of plant based options out there that look good.
black garlic is up there on the list of 'all things tasty', but not peppers or chilli peppers - spicy food is off because I'm prone to stomach problems.
tried durian - it's not bad.
banana blossom is my favourite thing for making traditional 'fish' in fish and chips. jackfruit is also pretty awesome too as the flesh has a texture comparable to chicken.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had a friend who was an avid hunter and trapper. He always had game in the freezer and he knew how to prepare it.

A bunch of us were at his place one night for beers and grilled game. He made up some burgers, wouldn't tell us what it was. We all tried them. Meat was kind of greasy and a little gamey, but well-seasoned and tasted ok.

Then he told us. It was ground beaver meat. Yeah, beaver burgers.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I ate several delicious meals when I was on vacation in China.  Went on a tour and lunch was included-  the just brought us food.  Or my sister and I found a place and pointed at something in the menu....I have absolutely NO IDEA what they were.  Could have been dog, for all I know.

I think the "strangest" thing I've eaten that I knew what it was,  was Haggis.  I quite liked it.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Burl Ives knew a woman with a such a predilection for wild creatures it eventually killed her.

Hm. Do you think she was related to Catherine the Great?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I visited Levi, Finland February 2020 and had reindeer. Reindeer soup. Reindeer heart. Little strips of reindeer. Reindeer sausage. Plus another thing or two.

It was like venison to me meaning meh, have never cared for deer, etc. but it was fine. If you like venison, it was probably spectacular.

Saamen kammi - here
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Mister Peejay: I can't think of anything "strange" because anything I've eaten was normal food to somebody else, so it's really not all that strange, is it?

I've eaten live ants when I was really REAALLY hungry and the sausages that were being grilled got lightly swarmed.  I'd shake off as many as I could but I figured the ones that were hanging on too tightly to shake off must really want to be eaten.

I used to make unflavored ramen noodles, then use the flavor packets on rice.  Sometimes it would turn out really good, sometimes it was meh.


In basic I ate Gummi bears out of the lint trap in the dryer, my own load, ants that swarmed part of the MRE I dropped and Chinese food the drill Sargent left in the container she threw away when I was emptying the trash.
 
yoyopro
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: Barbecue stingray, in Singapore. It was delicious. Texture like fish but lighter and the fillets were bigger than the plate they were on.


I've had a bite of that also. Also in Singapore.
She told me it's not the stingray that you taste.  It is the sauce. 
Not so strange as durian.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Growing up as a Hoosier, I'm VERY pedestrian when it comes to food. Mom was a meat and potatoes cook, and that's what we ate. Until I got married, I had no idea that green beans could be crunchy when cooked. I thought they had to be limp and dark green after being simmered for hours with potatoes and pork.

When I got married, all that changed. My wife introduced me to all sorts of new food experiences. Some good, some that I wouldn't try a second time. On the weekends, we'd go to brunch in Chinatown with our Asian friends who would point out the good stuff and the stuff to stay away from.

After sampling lots of things, I know more about what I like and what I don't, and that would have never happened if I didn't try it first. Now, I'll eat stuff from pretty much any part of the globe, but two places I've never adjusted to - I don't like Thai food, and I can't seem to get past the weird tastes in Scandanavian food.

On a business trip, a bunch of my colleagues wanted to get sushi. I've tried it, and don't like it, so they made sure to go to a place that offered sushi and grilled food, for my gaijin sensibilities. We got through the main course, and I finished with not too much ribbing from my co-workers. For the dessert round, they offered two types of ice cream, green tea and strawberry. Green tea flavor sounded a bit too strange, so I thought - "How could you mess up strawberry?", and went for the latter.

When they brought it out, the green tea ice cream was simply that, green ice cream (that I assume tasted like tea) in a plain dish. When they placed the strawberry ice cream in front of me, it was wrapped in some sort of soybean-paste wrapper that looked (and felt) like skin. I took a small bite, and while never having sampled Donner cuisine, it tasted exactly what I thought skin would taste like. 

When I pushed it away, the woman next to me said, "You big baby!" I'll eat it, if you're not going to. She finished off the bowl, and as she triumphantly dropped her spoon into the now-empty bowl, I learned over, and in my best Anthony Hopkins imitation, I said....

"Well Clarice, have The lambs stopped screaming?"

She punched me.

/end CSB
 
Forty-Three [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Well, "strange" is a relative term, depending on the place, culture, etc, but, that said, while out in rural Alaska for work/travel, I've had more than a few things that would be considered "strange" by non-native folks.

I've had whale, seal, walrus and most any other type of wild game/subsistence food.  The only thing I would caution against is the fermented seal flipper.  Unless you really, really trust the "stink chef" who prepared it, it can make you seriously ill.

Oh, that and seagull eggs.  Skip those as well.
 
The Red Zone [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Backpacking isle royale in lake superior as a kid in boy scouts years ago.  Mid week we camped next to one of the inland lakes and my dad caught a nice sized pike.  We filleted it and fried it up to share.  Since there wasn't a huge amount of meat for the 8 people in our group someone suggested frying up some of the mussels found in the lake.  One guy refused to participate saying that someone would have to be able to run for help if the rest of us were sick.  Everyone else went for it.
We scraped a few from the shoreline, cracked em open, breaded and fried them.  They were terrible.  Muddy flavored and the consistency of a really thick latex glove.  You could bite it but not through it. I think I chewed my piece for about 2 minutes before I spit it out.  Never again
 
This is a late parrot [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

xanadian: This is a late parrot: Octopus at a sushi bar. Never again. Had we not been sitting right in front of the chef, I would have spit it out on the floor. They had cloth napkins and I couldn't just spit in there either. F*cking Nasty.

So, my son, who wouldn't ever eat anything weirder than a hamburger, had octopus.

I went down to North Carolina to visit him and his mum (and etc) and we all went to a Japanese noodle house. They would bring out multiple plates of stuff so you can pick and choose what you wanted. One of the dishes had pickled octopus in it.  I wasn't a fan of it--didn't like it, didn't hate it--but my son had seconds of it.   The very same son who once thought broccoli was from the devil and thought the main 4 food groups were cheese, bread, catsup and Coke.

*shrug*


Meh, pickled may have been better. I'd say I would maybe try it again sometime prepared some way other than raw, but the older I get the less adventurous I want to be as far as food goes. I'll just stick with the Spicy Tuna Roll and consider myself a wild and crazy guy.
 
