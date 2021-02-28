 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Canadian gay couple are handcuffed by cops for kissing on Mexican beach, before angry crowd forces officers to release them   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of stories of revolution in South America. The crowd literally forces the government to back down.

i.gr-assets.comView Full Size


It's a shame we can't do that in the U.S.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That kinda happened to me on Fark a popular internet website. Some Moran was bragging about how wonderful Dubai was and that even WOMEN can drive there and he could go to Mass and it was just Disneyland for rich people.
I posted several pictures of guys kissing.....nothing nude...nothing that you wouldn't see on prime time TV.

He cried to the mods that I trying to get him fired and I got to sit in  the corner for a week. When I asked about it the moron said it was OBSCENE pictures, I mean icky gay people kissing like straight people in a hallmark ad...OBSCENE.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: Reminds me of stories of revolution in South America. The crowd literally forces the government to back down.

[i.gr-assets.com image 297x475]

It's a shame we can't do that in the U.S.


Ummm... didn't they just try that?

/and found out
 
0z79
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: Reminds me of stories of revolution in South America. The crowd literally forces the government to back down.

[i.gr-assets.com image 297x475]

It's a shame we can't do that in the U.S.


Yeah, because being punished for loving someone is totallylike being arrested for trying to kill public officials.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Yeah, it isn't like mexico has any other more important crimes cops need to deal with...
 
darch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I've vacationed there and been on that beach. It's a pretty artsy area but one thing Mexican officials don't appreciate is PDA's the gays. People forget that Mexico is still a VERY Catholic country.
 
GrymReeper
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Weird sanctions against Canadians trifecta now in play?
 
orbister
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

optikeye: That kinda happened to me on Fark a popular internet website. Some Moran was bragging about how wonderful Dubai was and that even WOMEN can drive there and he could go to Mass and it was just Disneyland for rich people.
I posted several pictures of guys kissing.....nothing nude...nothing that you wouldn't see on prime time TV.

He cried to the mods that I trying to get him fired and I got to sit in  the corner for a week. When I asked about it the moron said it was OBSCENE pictures, I mean icky gay people kissing like straight people in a hallmark ad...OBSCENE.


If you work on the assumption that Fark is moderated by particularly prudish and conservative mid-Western soccer moms you won't go far astray.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I pretty firmly believe that when you visit another country, you have chosen to obey their laws.  If they have backwards laws that offend you... don't go.

I find it amusing that the cops backed down when faced by the crowd.  That tells you they're just a couple of petty bullies abusing their authority and had absolutely no confidence that they had either enough respect from the public that they wouldn't be murdered right then and there, and that they also had no confidence in their fellow officers coming out to assist them.

And I'd like to know how much of that crowd was local vs. tourist.  Because that would say a lot about the locals if there were significant numbers of them interceding on behalf of the two tourists.

Finally... WTF?  Why are two Canadians vacationing in Mexico during COVID?
 
victrin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
My husband and I are men, my husband and I are occasionally tamely affectionate in public. My husband and I are occasionally out with a friend. Being in the vicinity of another male while I show my husband chased affection is not a "lewd sexual" act. They want to imply the three of these guys were having an orgy in front of a bus of school kids, when it was more likely a couple spending platonic time with a friend. Projection is a hallmark of bigotry.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

optikeye: That kinda happened to me on Fark a popular internet website. Some Moran was bragging about how wonderful Dubai was and that even WOMEN can drive there and he could go to Mass and it was just Disneyland for rich people.
I posted several pictures of guys kissing.....nothing nude...nothing that you wouldn't see on prime time TV.

He cried to the mods that I trying to get him fired and I got to sit in  the corner for a week. When I asked about it the moron said it was OBSCENE pictures, I mean icky gay people kissing like straight people in a hallmark ad...OBSCENE.


What a f*cking moron, so I hear.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Tulum isn't the UAE? Well how about that 🤔
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Meh, it's their country so they can do what they like I suppose but it seems like a dumb move for a country so reliant on the tourist industry, particularly when most of those tourists come from nations where same sex relationships are accepted.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Xai: Yeah, it isn't like mexico has any other more important crimes cops need to deal with...


Shutting down Gay PDA won't get your head cut off by the Cartels. It's still incredibly wrong of them to do it and no excuse, but I can see their faulty reasoning.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
No, ya know what.
Fack these two asshats.

1. Why the fack are you traveling for ANY REASON that's not a literal essential reason.??? Vacation is not essential.

2. Hope they get charged the full amount when they get back to Canada with the forced Isolation in Government Approved Hotels.

3. If they do get sick, let them stay out of the hospital. They chose to be ignorant asshats in a pandemic, willing choosing to go to a country with less than spectacular Isolation and mask wearing policies they don't deserve to be treated.
 
Fat Joe Ska
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

darch: I've vacationed there and been on that beach. It's a pretty artsy area but one thing Mexican officials don't appreciate is PDA's the gays. People forget that Mexico is still a VERY Catholic country.


But murder is still Ok
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: Reminds me of stories of revolution in South America. The crowd literally forces the government to back down.

[i.gr-assets.com image 297x475]

It's a shame we can't do that in the U.S.


Back down on what? It's called voting.
 
BlackWivesMatter
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They just needed to pick a reason other than being gay.. Had they only removed them from the beach for wearing those speedos (just an example), it would have been to applause....  it's always possible to achieve the objective you want while making people think you aren't the bad guy/bigot/racist/homophobe/misogynist or whatever. Pretend you love and support whatever they're doing and get them for something else.   Learned this from watching or government officials I did.
 
phenn
‘’ less than a minute ago  

darch: I've vacationed there and been on that beach. It's a pretty artsy area but one thing Mexican officials don't appreciate is PDA's the gays. People forget that Mexico is still a VERY Catholic country.


All of Latin America is very Catholic. I live in Costa Rica and marriage equality was (with considerable struggle) only passed last year. They are still debating legality of therapeutic pregnancy termination.

The vatican runs the place - here and in most of Latin America.
 
