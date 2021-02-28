 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News.com.au)   That's no tornado   (news.com.au) divider line
11
    More: Strange, Weather, Mosquito, Tropical cyclone, Water, Buenos Aires, Rain, huge swarm of mosquitoes, wet weather  
•       •       •

1036 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Feb 2021 at 7:45 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yikes. Better fire up the gorillacano!!!
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It would be cool if they tried to set them all on fire.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A 'huge' tornado? That's barely a dust-devil
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mosquito tornado spotted in Argentina
Youtube Ctl9vvzZDr8
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TuckFrump: A 'huge' tornado? That's barely a dust-devil


made entirely of mosquitos
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Xai: TuckFrump: A 'huge' tornado? That's barely a dust-devil

made entirely of mosquitos


Man, the dude at the base of that swarm must be almost as delicious to mosquitoes as I am.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
One of the few situations where a flamethrower would actually be the best course of action.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's a different kind of swirling cloud altogether.
 
Hilarity_N_Sues
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: It's a different kind of swirling cloud altogether.


It's a different kind of swirling cloud.
 
SiotMoc
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fire a flamethrower at the base and see them all light up into a firenado!
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ishkur: One of the few situations where a flamethrower would actually be the best course of action.


I can't think of a situation where using a flame thrower would not be appropriate.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.