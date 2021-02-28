 Skip to content
 
(CTV News)   Seventeen year-old girl sent home for wearing an outfit she was told could make her teacher uncomfortable. Well, if you're going to dress like an Amish lingerie model that's what happens   (bc.ctvnews.ca) divider line
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
In the 80's, when I was in school, they banned all hats, and some colors, for fear they could be perceived as gang colors.. an odd concern at one of the wealthiest public schools in the midwest.  But I'm pretty sure the dress code didn't include teacher feelings.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Any male teacher who feels uncomfortable around a teen girl wearing that certainly has issues.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sick tag on paid leave, subby?
 
log_jammin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Alphax: and some colors, for fear they could be perceived as gang colors..


oh man I remember that.

also at one point we were banned from writing on our trapper keeper/notebook covers for the very normal reason of wanting to make sure we didn't write occult symbols on them.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

log_jammin: Alphax: and some colors, for fear they could be perceived as gang colors..

oh man I remember that.

also at one point we were banned from writing on our trapper keeper/notebook covers for the very normal reason of wanting to make sure we didn't write occult symbols on them.


I remember a certain 8th grade history teacher who ranted about Trapper Keepers.  'It Traps them, and Keeps them, and no one ever sees them again.'

I'm like that with filing cabinets myself.  'Why don't you file your papers away in a filing cabinet?'  'Because I just might need them again someday.'
 
styckx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Alphax: In the 80's, when I was in school, they banned all hats, and some colors, for fear they could be perceived as gang colors.. an odd concern at one of the wealthiest public schools in the midwest.  But I'm pretty sure the dress code didn't include teacher feelings.


I remember when 8 ball jackets and necklaces with a charm of Africa hanging off them so many thought it was some militant takeover by the black people were coming. It was hilarious.

Many don't realize when Public Enemy's Fear Of Black Planet first came out. That shiat scared the ever living fark out of insecure white folks who were completely clueless and uneducated behind the message.

It's a shame thought that Public Enemy doesn't get nearly enough credit for the message they brought
 
T Baggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Alphax: log_jammin: Alphax: <..snip..>

I remember a certain 8th grade history teacher who ranted about Trapper Keepers.  'It Traps them, and Keeps them, and no one ever sees them again.'


The anti-Trapper Keeper faction won the war, banning them in most American schools by the early 2000s, which is why they're nearly extinct today. Later iterations included magnetic clasps in place of teacher-deafening Velcro, but teachers were also outraged that they included a multiplication table and other often prohibited knowledge that students could misuse.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Alphax: log_jammin: Alphax: and some colors, for fear they could be perceived as gang colors..

oh man I remember that.

also at one point we were banned from writing on our trapper keeper/notebook covers for the very normal reason of wanting to make sure we didn't write occult symbols on them.

I remember a certain 8th grade history teacher who ranted about Trapper Keepers.  'It Traps them, and Keeps them, and no one ever sees them again.'

I'm like that with filing cabinets myself.  'Why don't you file your papers away in a filing cabinet?'  'Because I just might need them again someday.'


Damn I forgot about all that stupid crap. I think in our area it was bandanas.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I remember when our school was on the warpath against bare midriffs and halter tops. It was the 1970s. They should have outlawed Members Only jackets.

Anyway, the girls found a way around the halter top ban by wearing a men's button down shirt over it, buttoned and tucked in at the waist. One guy briefly protested the "no bare midriffs" for girls  announcement by tying up the tails of his button down shirt in a knot above his navel.

There was one buxom young lass who on the last day of our senior year wore a dark blouse. But it was sheer. And she definitely was *not* wearing a bra.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: I remember when our school was on the warpath against bare midriffs and halter tops. It was the 1970s. They should have outlawed Members Only jackets.

Anyway, the girls found a way around the halter top ban by wearing a men's button down shirt over it, buttoned and tucked in at the waist. One guy briefly protested the "no bare midriffs" for girls  announcement by tying up the tails of his button down shirt in a knot above his navel.

There was one buxom young lass who on the last day of our senior year wore a dark blouse. But it was sheer. And she definitely was *not* wearing a bra.


Things went from knee length skirts to halters and jeans in about four years. For teenaged me, it was glorious.

/ now if they could have dropped the clown makeup
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh Jebediah, give it to me you Abraham Lincoln lookin' motherfarker.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: In the 80's, when I was in school, they banned all hats, and some colors, for fear they could be perceived as gang colors.. an odd concern at one of the wealthiest public schools in the midwest.  But I'm pretty sure the dress code didn't include teacher feelings.


My HS banned gang colors. They also had a dress code about showing too much skin--I couldn't tell you the standard, it was wildly inconsistent. But the gang colors were the school colors. And the jocks and cheerleaders were still encouraged to wear their uniforms on Fridays. I never went, but they'd have assemblies on game days where the cheerleaders would do their kicks and show their panties to everyone in attendance.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't care if I'm banned

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

styckx: Alphax: In the 80's, when I was in school, they banned all hats, and some colors, for fear they could be perceived as gang colors.. an odd concern at one of the wealthiest public schools in the midwest.  But I'm pretty sure the dress code didn't include teacher feelings.

I remember when 8 ball jackets and necklaces with a charm of Africa hanging off them so many thought it was some militant takeover by the black people were coming. It was hilarious.

Many don't realize when Public Enemy's Fear Of Black Planet first came out. That shiat scared the ever living fark out of insecure white folks who were completely clueless and uneducated behind the message.

It's a shame thought that Public Enemy doesn't get nearly enough credit for the message they brought


Heh. That was the first cd this then 12 year old white kid ever bought.

I still have it and it's still one of the best music purchases I've ever made.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The dad should get medieval on their hineys.
"Weird" Al Yankovic - Amish Paradise (Official Parody of "Gangsta's Paradise")
Youtube lOfZLb33uCg
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I were her teacher I would be concerned that her eyesight was going, because that is one terrible outfit.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: The dad should get medieval on their hineys.
[YouTube video: "Weird" Al Yankovic - Amish Paradise (Official Parody of "Gangsta's Paradise")]


Clicked for Amish Paradise

*high five*
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I both would love and hate to be a teenager in today's world. Hate because of all the political bullcrap that has turned people into hypocritical maniacs, Love because girls dress in tiny, shape revealing outfits. It was hard to fantasize about sexy beautiful schoolmates during my time because everyone was prim and proper.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The story reminds me of cruising through a Mennonite community in Central Tennessee. One of the ways they supported themselves was a big fruit and vegetable stand on the side of the road. While my wife and I were browsing, a redheaded young lady came riding up on her bicycle. It didn't matter they she was covered head to toe, a cute girl IS a cute girl and all the boys turned their heads.

It's hardwired into the system

/ GTHOI, teacher
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

styckx: Alphax: In the 80's, when I was in school, they banned all hats, and some colors, for fear they could be perceived as gang colors.. an odd concern at one of the wealthiest public schools in the midwest.  But I'm pretty sure the dress code didn't include teacher feelings.

I remember when 8 ball jackets and necklaces with a charm of Africa hanging off them so many thought it was some militant takeover by the black people were coming. It was hilarious.

Many don't realize when Public Enemy's Fear Of Black Planet first came out. That shiat scared the ever living fark out of insecure white folks who were completely clueless and uneducated behind the message.

It's a shame thought that Public Enemy doesn't get nearly enough credit for the message they brought


THIS! I'm as white as can be and lived in wealthy suburb. I never wore any Public Enemy gear or changed the way I spoke to seem "down" but I loved (and still do) the message they brought. Chuck D opened my mind quite a bit along with The Autobiography of Malcolm X.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Any male teacher who feels uncomfortable around a teen girl wearing that certainly has issues.


I'd be uncomfortable, but it'd be a "Ye gods, you think that looks good, really?  Oy..." kind of uncomfortable.  Any line of reasoning involving it being 'provocative' should get one terminated immediately, with mandatory counseling and a ban on working with young people at the least
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

monkeyboycjc: styckx: Alphax: In the 80's, when I was in school, they banned all hats, and some colors, for fear they could be perceived as gang colors.. an odd concern at one of the wealthiest public schools in the midwest.  But I'm pretty sure the dress code didn't include teacher feelings.

I remember when 8 ball jackets and necklaces with a charm of Africa hanging off them so many thought it was some militant takeover by the black people were coming. It was hilarious.

Many don't realize when Public Enemy's Fear Of Black Planet first came out. That shiat scared the ever living fark out of insecure white folks who were completely clueless and uneducated behind the message.

It's a shame thought that Public Enemy doesn't get nearly enough credit for the message they brought

THIS! I'm as white as can be and lived in wealthy suburb. I never wore any Public Enemy gear or changed the way I spoke to seem "down" but I loved (and still do) the message they brought. Chuck D opened my mind quite a bit along with The Autobiography of Malcolm X.


Just remember: if you open your mind far enough, your brain will fall out.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Nothin' but whores and harlots everywhere you look nowadays!  Won't somebody please think of the children?!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Canadian schools are open during a plague, do they want to kill their children?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


all I'm saying is that the stream wasn't there before old Digby walked by
 
mangobunny
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: [Fark user image 600x900]


Is that a GIS for amish porn?
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: [Fark user image image 600x900]

all I'm saying is that the stream wasn't there before old Digby walked by


Do these poor individuals know their souls have been stolen by that camera soul stealing machine and they're going to Purgatory best case now????
Worst case they're sent back to America.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Don't care if I'm banned

[Fark user image image 318x209]


Polydactyly?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

mangobunny: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: [Fark user image 600x900]

Is that a GIS for amish porn?


yeah you have to turn off safesearch for that one
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: monkeyboycjc: styckx: Alphax: In the 80's, when I was in school, they banned all hats, and some colors, for fear they could be perceived as gang colors.. an odd concern at one of the wealthiest public schools in the midwest.  But I'm pretty sure the dress code didn't include teacher feelings.

I remember when 8 ball jackets and necklaces with a charm of Africa hanging off them so many thought it was some militant takeover by the black people were coming. It was hilarious.

Many don't realize when Public Enemy's Fear Of Black Planet first came out. That shiat scared the ever living fark out of insecure white folks who were completely clueless and uneducated behind the message.

It's a shame thought that Public Enemy doesn't get nearly enough credit for the message they brought

THIS! I'm as white as can be and lived in wealthy suburb. I never wore any Public Enemy gear or changed the way I spoke to seem "down" but I loved (and still do) the message they brought. Chuck D opened my mind quite a bit along with The Autobiography of Malcolm X.

Just remember: if you open your mind far enough, your brain will fall out.


You made me laugh, and then;

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Is it time for the annual outrage over school dress codes and the sexualization of children?

Will there still be photos of the latest underage pop star of the week in sexualized outfits that sing songs with sexual lyrics? Or do we pretend like we live in a healthy society for these few weeks?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Ahh, yes, school administrators. Forbidden to use logic or reason of any kind when making a ruling on something like this
 
Flowery Twats [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: [Fark user image 600x900]

all I'm saying is that the stream wasn't there before old Digby walked by


So...all the cool kids don't tie their bonnet strings, and the REALLY cool kids tuck them into their blouses, right?
 
BlackWivesMatter
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
To me it looks like a nightgown with extremely thin material. If you can see through it , she needs to go home.  One picture from dad trying to show his kid isn't a ho may not be the whore story.
 
6655321
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Gee thee to a nunnery
 
Gramma
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BlackWivesMatter: To me it looks like a nightgown with extremely thin material. If you can see through it , she needs to go home.  One picture from dad trying to show his kid isn't a ho may not be the whore story.


This.  It looks like she's wearing a shirt under a slip.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I would be uncomfortable with how horrible that outfit is. Why is she wearing lingerie over a white turtleneck? Who told her that was a good look?
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Don't care if I'm banned

[Fark user image 318x209]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
truthandjustice
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Gramma: BlackWivesMatter: To me it looks like a nightgown with extremely thin material. If you can see through it , she needs to go home.  One picture from dad trying to show his kid isn't a ho may not be the whore story.

This.  It looks like she's wearing a shirt under a slip.


"whore story"
There's your "slip" right there.
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NobleHam: I would be uncomfortable with how horrible that outfit is. Why is she wearing lingerie over a white turtleneck? Who told her that was a good look?


Turtle necks should be banned.
 
natazha [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It was a dark time* in America: both mini-skirts and granny dresses were banned.  Only the moderates were safe.

*1960s
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Back in the 70s, every male teacher in my high school kept their classrooms as sold as possible.  Something about keeping everyone awake and focused.  Couldn't possibly have anything to do with the bra free movement and polyester tops.  Anyone that complained was told to wear another layer and GBTW.
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: Back in the 70s, every male teacher in my high school kept their classrooms as sold as possible.  Something about keeping everyone awake and focused.  Couldn't possibly have anything to do with the bra free movement and polyester tops.  Anyone that complained was told to wear another layer and GBTW.


cold not sold, you stupid fingers.  Damn you non-auto correct, drink more coffee.
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Nothin' but whores and harlots everywhere you look nowadays!  Won't somebody please think of the children?!
[Fark user image 425x716]


OMG YOU CAN SEE THEIR CALVES! AND THEY'RE NOT HERDING THE CATTLE!
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Goddammit, now I'm off to look for Mennonite porn....
 
The_Philosopher_King [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yeah, no dubious standards. That is banned. But little short skirts designed to bounce up and flash their shorts are considered good for "School Spirit."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The5thElement [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
While living in England, I had to drive by the local catholic high school to get to the grocery store. For some odd reason, whenever I drove past, all I could think of was The Police tune, "Don't Stand so Close to Me". Some of those skirts would not have passed the dress code at schools in the US.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
My local HS banned skirts in favour of trousers so now the girls all wear spray-on Lycra ski pants.

Much less distracting.
 
orbister
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Any male teacher who feels uncomfortable around a teen girl wearing that certainly has issues.


There is clothing designed to attract sexual attention. That clothing will distract people and is inappropriate for school. On the other hand, that outfit does not appear to be revealing or suggestive at all and it's difficult to see why anyone would be distracted by it.

By the way note that there is no actual evidence that the teacher's assistant in question was actually distracted, and it's very unfair to suggest that he was if he was just being used as an excuse by someone else.
 
reno301 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Growing up in Florida we were not allowed to wear shorts. We had to wear skirts or pants in August on a non-airconditioned bus. It was horrible. Midway through my high school time they allowed shorts no higher than three inched from the knee. The crazy teachers would stalk the halls with index cards checking length. I see kids from my high school now with butt cheeks hanging out. Things have changed in the past 30 years. I feel too old to care what kids wear. Now the senior population at my local beach is something else. There is a man who has been walking at least 20 years on the beach with a very tiny thong swim suit who is at least 80.
 
