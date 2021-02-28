 Skip to content
 
(Daily Express)   Man, the British sound really concerned with Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview (possible nsfw content on page)   (express.co.uk) divider line
19
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They should bow and curtsy to Oprah. They're in America now.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No, the anti meghan papers are feigning concern as an excuse to attack them. Brits don't care about it at all.
 
T Baggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CBS bosses believe next Sunday's primetime special will attract a "Super Bowl-sized audience" in America with massive syndication deals in other countries.

Even the Super Bowl doesn't get Super Bowl-sized audiences anymore. Harry's just a boring, entitled boomer to younger Americans.
 
lookheremyman
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I really couldn't care less about it. Don't confuse Express readers with normal Brits.
 
Evil Roy Slade
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Difficulty, not a boomer. He's 34 years old.
 
thisispete
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

The British media have always been shiatty to his wife. I can see why they just said fark it and GTFOd.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"The media has ruined my life", says guy in media interview.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
There was some SEVERE tut-tutting about his James Corden bit.

*wufflehuffle*dignity and such as*snufflefuffle*

Sometimes I think the UK media might be trying to make the monarchy look less shiatty by comparison.
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The media killed his mother. He has a right to be upset with them.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
CBS bosses believe next Sunday's primetime special will attract a "Super Bowl-sized audience" in America

Jesus Christ, this is the most Boomer-sounding thing I've read today. I can picture an awkward 60 Minutes interview
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Millenials ruin everything
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Those wacky Brits all drunk off royals and gin.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mad Scientist: "The British yellow media has ruined my life", says guy in American media interview.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Alive person says he's not alive
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Millennials are killing the blaming-things-on-Boomers industry!
 
Nimbull
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

You know when I was 24 people called me old man. I knew that was far from the truth but it's nice to see people carrying that on by calling a guy in his 30's a Boomer. Nothing changes and I wish you well when someone calls you a Boomer for doing something.
 
thanksagainandagain [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

So can I.
"What does 'Boomer-sounding' mean?"
"It means I lack critical-thinking skills, so I often revert to lazy shorthand to justify my age-ism, even when said lazy shorthand has fark-all to do with the ... ooh, shiny thing!"
 
dustbunnyboo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The tabloids were literally chasing his mother's car when it crashed and she died.

They stood over the wreckage photographing her as she died.

Harry was forced to walk behind his dead mother's casket for the benefit of the press, to show that he was holding up.

The tabloids have called his black wife "exotic", said she's "Straight Outta Compton", and said that his son looks like an orangutan.

They have made his life a living Hell, and there's a difference between the garbage people running the tabloids and giving an interview to someone who is respectful.
 
loonyboyx
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The Daily Express is basically the newspaper version of Fox News.
 
