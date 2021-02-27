 Skip to content
 
Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 826: "Your Happy Place".
posted to Main » on 04 Mar 2021 at 12:01 AM



Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Your Happy Place

Description: Show us the places that make you happy when you're there. Note: Must be SFW.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however). See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Arabia Mountain Park (technically "National Heritage Area").
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Me beside a big cottonwood tree on the Heritage Trail along the Wabash River.

The photo's description from Flickr (so it's within the rules):
About 5 miles out on a trail run, I propped the camera on a log and used the self timer to get this shot of me standing by a particularly large cottonwood tree.
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size


Also along the Heritage Trail beside the Wabash River. There's a dozen Bald Eagles in the photo. Not all easy to see.
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


My shadow in fog on the Wabash River. Also taken on a running club run.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSCF0059 by jambayalajo, on Flickr



The beach, in any weather
/Seagrove Beach, FL
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0003 by jambayalajo, on Flickr



/The Blue Ridge Mountains are a happy place for me
//Getting ready for a trail ride
//Blowing Rock, NC
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Camping along the Old Man River in Alberta, Canada
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

In the mountains with my girls, camping along the Old Man River
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The only way to explore the world! Well, I do love hiking
and canoeing but when camping with two dogs this is a lot easier!
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Willamette River in the middle of Eugene

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
The heronry at Delta Ponds this afternoon. There are at least 14 Great Blue Herons in this picture and several more nests on the outskirts.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
verchad [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The ballpark, especially at our local minor league team or as in this picture, a White Sox game.
 
verchad [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Walt Disney World 2007, on the grounds of the Grand Floridian. Had won a trip there and got to stay there, never could have afforded it ourselves. A nice moment in between going to or coming back from a park, took a break on a bench at the Grand Floridian and our daughter saw this rabbit. A previous time we had seen how some of the squirrels there aren't fazed by people, this rabbit wasn't either. Maybe part of the "magic"? It is a Happy place for our family.
 
Ennuipoet [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
Viewing a dramatic or colorful sunset.
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size

Spending time at The Happiest Place on Earth
\ The Magic Kingdom as seen from the roof of the Wilderness Lodge.
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size

By her side.
 
gorrck [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Peridot Mesa IMGP6661

On a good year, Peridot Mesa on the San Carlos Apache Reservation turns orange.  Poppies everywhere.  It's such a joy to stroll among the wildflowers.  It's refreshing to see how much life exists in the desert.
 
gorrck [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Aspens Hart Prairie IMGP1954

Hart Prairie any time of year is therapeutic, but in October, the aspens turn golden.  Magic.
 
gorrck [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Serenity

Puerto Penasco, Mexico - beach and a book = bliss.
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
I miss my commute.
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Every dive is amazing. A dive with Mr. Bobug? That's the perfect happy place.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Mature Grey Angelfish, amidst the coral and life of Permit Ledge, Key Largo, FL.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
reddfrogg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

At the beach.
 
reddfrogg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Near Moab UT.
 
reddfrogg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Watching the sunset at the park
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Somewhere in Colorado.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Backpacking in Colorado
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ewam Garden of One Thousand Buddhas, Arlee, MT
shot on an old half frame Olympus Pen F loaded with Lomochrome Purple film
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Lee Metcalf National Wildlife Refuge, near Stevensville, MT
Olympus OM-2, Kodak Colorplus 200
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSCN8821 by jambayalajo, on Flickr



in a kayak is a happy place for me. I love every second spent in water on one.
/two kayak trips planned this year, one island hopping off North Carolina, one in the Gulf.
//Can't wait.
///these were at a rental house in Grand Cayman
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

My backyard
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The beach (Clearwater, FL)
 
RagnarD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Sonoran Desert
 
RagnarD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RagnarD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Star Valley Wyoming
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Lake at a local nature preserve I frequent. (Similar photo but different frame from others I've used of this lake)
Fark user imageView Full Size

Lake and Sky by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I love camping, and I love coffee. Even if I have to MacGyver a water bottle into a cup to make a camp latte because I forgot the big cups back home.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Camp Coffee by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
As a kid I spent summers at a set of grandparents who lived near the ocean. The smell of the salt air takes me right back....
Fark user imageView Full Size

Gulf Beach by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Michler's Landing, Ponte Vedra Beach Sawth, FL

Fark user imageView Full Size


I found them like that when I showed up, not my handiwork.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Midland, TX gave me a parting gift: a memory from my Childhood that I haven't seen in nearly 40 years, the day after I got back from Florida to pack two weeks ago. I won't miss Texass much but I will miss the snow.
 
