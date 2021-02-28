 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   Authorities say the victim was found clean, tidy, and well dressed   (cbc.ca) divider line
9
    More: Sad, Snow, Conservatism, Left-wing politics, Comment, Snow grooming, Death, Closed, First aid  
•       •       •

200 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Feb 2021 at 2:20 AM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
In Okanaga, all Myagi know two thing: snow groom, and karate.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Left a piece of his tooth in the Corn Flakes, like he was adverizin'
 
scalpod
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Snow groomers only work on snowmen.
 
scalpod
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Is it racist? Sure.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sometimes you shred the gnar, sometimes the groomer shreds you.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Is there a more Canadian way to die?
 
abiigdog
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The feelings they are having are "beyond comprehension", I mean c'mon ski resort PR person, really?
 
Ronnie_Zman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Like the previous six, this victim was found folded neatly in half and placed inside the glove compartment of a sanitation truck. Police are baffled.

/obscure?
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Too soon?
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.