(SC Now)   You can sell drugs, but you can't violate copyright law with the snacks   (scnow.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, Crime, Cocaine, search warrants, Richard Tyrone Walker Jr., Methamphetamine, David Andrew Jackson, distribution of marijuana, counts of distribution of cocaine base  
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fritolay, point to the part of the doll to indicate where the copyright assault violated your corporate person.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Good luck stopping them. Not even Disney can do that.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is an outrage!  You can have my Cheetos when you pry them from my cold, dead, orange-dust-covered hands.
 
BlazeTrailer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Purple_Urkle: Fritolay, point to the part of the doll to indicate where the copyright assault violated your corporate person.


Ah christ! Seems their finger is on the flaming hit cheeto
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scalpod
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The 'snackz', that is.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I zoomed in on some of that stuff and honestly I wouldn't know what to do with it.
 
