(Military.com)   Midshipman threatens citizens and makes racist comments, sues to prevent expulsion from USNA, settles. Yes, because the way to ensure a successful career is to start by suing an admiral   (military.com) divider line
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Rule one of military service: Of all those Constitutional rights you swore, you have claim to none.
The Bitter Irony.

/Thanks to those who serve.
//Faithfully.
///Apparently not this knucklehead.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Not listing when this racist is commissioned and next duty station is means he has parted ways with USN. Only argument left was does he have to paid back the roughly $200k spent for him to get a BS and is it awarded. Guessing deal is no pay back and the BS is valid and he GTFO of USN.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
110, 115.
UCMJ
You don't use.
You can STFU, and GTFO.
Dishonorable
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm guessing a guy inexplicably named Chase Standage can afford whatever legal fees he wants.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Standage's tweets, which were all responses, included saying Breonna Taylor "received justice" when she was killed by police and that "it only takes one drone strike" when responding to a tweet about antifa.

Sounds like we literally dodged a bullet by not letting him serve in the military.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They could have dug out one of the old two person subs in storage since WWII, stationed him in the Aleutian Islands and told him to fix and test it then he will get his next assignment once it works.  I'm sure the Navy has at least one other idiot that they need to babysit somehow.

As punishment, the USDA used to send people to count grasshoppers.  Often in the middle of winter and in places like western Nebraska.  Oddly enough they had entomologist that was gung ho enough to verify the work even in the middle of winter.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

DON.MAC: As punishment, the USDA used to send people to count grasshoppers.  Often in the middle of winter and in places like western Nebraska.  Oddly enough they had entomologist that was gung ho enough to verify the work even in the middle of winter.


Or, if you're a biologist, send them to Alaska to count moose.

Or northern Maine.

Just ....run if you hear banjos.
 
freitasm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a nice person...
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Delousing the military one vermin jus insect at a time
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have you ever met a person named Chase who wasn't a douchebag?
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chase Standage is a bit on the nose for a 1980's movie douchebag name....But that's his real name...
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size

I'd swap the C.O. for J.O. but I'm too lazy today.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Admirals, like General, love when shavetails sue them.

Shows initiative...
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ModernLuddite: Have you ever met a person named Chase who wasn't a douchebag?


I don't think I've ever met anyone named Chase.
 
scalpod
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Well, if our former commander-in-chief is anything to go by, suing is the first, best and only option available.

Not that it ever works, mind you.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Not sure.  From his photo he looks mixed...up about where his allegiances lie.
 
scalpod
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: Not sure.  From his photo he looks mixed...up about where his allegiances lie.


Semper Fi-ortis?
 
comrade
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
When I saw his picture without reading the article I assumed this had something to do with trump's transgender ban. Was very disappointed when I read the article.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Chase Standage is a bit on the nose for a 1980's movie douchebag name....But that's his real name...


His grandfather was a member of Omega House at Faber College, and his father worked for Duke and Duke.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

HighOnCraic: TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Chase Standage is a bit on the nose for a 1980's movie douchebag name....But that's his real name...

His grandfather was a member of Omega House at Faber College, and his father worked for Duke and Duke.


And let's be honest:

Some people just do not belong at Bushwood.
 
