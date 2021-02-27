 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KRTV Great Falls)   "My husband said, 'Was that what I think it was?' and I'm like, my God, I think so,." What it was was a bald eagle dying from lead poisoning, but fortunately this Montana couple live in the same town as raptor conservation center and saved its life   (krtv.com) divider line
10
    More: Hero, Bald Eagle, Eagle, young bald eagle, Montana Raptor Conservation Center, Julie Betts, Becky Kean, right people, Lead poisoning  
•       •       •

298 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Feb 2021 at 12:35 AM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
TV reporting: no comment on the cause of the lead poisoning.
I'm guessing shotgun pellets. He ate prey that had been killed or wounded and still had lead imbedded in its flesh or he had been wounded. Either way, some idiot abandoned animals he had shot, leaving them to suffer.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just use farking steel birdshot. It is really close in price and use plus you don't hurt other non gamebirds by being lazy or a bad hunter
 
wiredroach [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

felching pen: TV reporting: no comment on the cause of the lead poisoning.
I'm guessing shotgun pellets. He ate prey that had been killed or wounded and still had lead imbedded in its flesh or he had been wounded. Either way, some idiot abandoned animals he had shot, leaving them to suffer.


Here in Montana, that part is obvious.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A bald eagle dying of lead poisoning...falling from the tree of liberty....where flops around a bit and is devoured by a Velociraptor wearing a gold chain with a dollar sign is perfect metaphor for 2021.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Raptor conservation center?  Have these people *seen* Jurassic Park??
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And to think, the "patriotic" and ultra-nationalist GQP doesn't think the government should protect bald eagles.  Farking hypocrites.
 
70Ford
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A guy is caught by a ranger eating a Bald Eagle and is consequently put in jail for the crime. On the day of his trial, the man got a chance to explain himself:

Judge: "Do you know that eating a Bald Eagle is a federal offense?"
Man: "Yes, I did. But if you let me argue my case, I'll explain what happened."
Judge: "Proceed."
Man: "I got lost in the woods. I hadn't had anything to eat for two weeks. I was so hungry. Next thing I see is a Bald Eagle swooping down at the lake for some fish. I knew that if I followed the eagle I could maybe steal the fish. Unfortunately, in the process of taking the fish, the eagle fought back and I killed the eagle. I figured that since I killed the eagle I might as well eat it since it would be more disgraceful to let it rot on the ground."

Judge: "The court will take a recess while we analyze your testimony."
15 minutes goes by and the judge returns.
Judge: "Due to the extreme circumstance you were under and because you didn't intend to kill the eagle, the court will dismiss the charges. But if you don't mind the court asking, what does a Bald Eagle taste like?"

Man: "Well, your honor, it is hard to explain. The best I can describe it, it's sorta between a California Condor and a Spotted Owl."
 
waxbeans
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
🦅
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

felching pen: TV reporting: no comment on the cause of the lead poisoning.
I'm guessing shotgun pellets. He ate prey that had been killed or wounded and still had lead imbedded in its flesh or he had been wounded. Either way, some idiot abandoned animals he had shot, leaving them to suffer.


Lead poisoning in raptors primarily comes from scavenging gut piles contaminated with bullet fragments or eating fishing weights in the guts of waterfowl.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.