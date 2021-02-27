 Skip to content
 
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Speeding. *Yawn* High speed chase. Meh. High speed chase, with the kids in the car, while pulling a U-Haul? Well, welcome to FARK   (wjactv.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slow down, Clark
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Through the Vatican?
Kinky!
 
Flint Largechest
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Classic Fark material right there.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus Christ. Why do we still support high speed chases? It's like we're love endangering people and then blaming someone else for our choices.
While also claiming that those people made choices that deserve jail. 😂
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
U-haul carriers are expected to be 55-65mph. They aren't very well made.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
focusthis
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Nabbed for speeding inside the car being towed?
Kinky!
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I rented a UHaul truck & the struts were so shiat... every red light I could pump the brakes & the truck bounced like it had hydraulics.  It was the most gansta UHaul.  Evar.

That was awesome.
 
SR117Nighthawk
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I don't have a clue why, but the phrase "HEY Y'ALL...hold muh beer -n- watch THIS!" keeps coming to mind!
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Jesus Christ. Why do we still support high speed chases?


They almost certainly saved that family's life.

"Troopers say Michael David Myers faces charges of fleeing and eluding police"
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlazeTrailer [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: [Fark user image image 416x750]


Huh. I think that cartoon chick might be an ex.

Well thanks. NOW I'm horny.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: waxbeans: Jesus Christ. Why do we still support high speed chases?

They almost certainly saved that family's life.

"Troopers say Michael David Myers faces charges of fleeing and eluding police"


The odds don't support  the policy.
Everyone's lucky it worked out.
But. You didn't die. Isn't a valid justification.
 
