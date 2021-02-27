 Skip to content
(WGME Portland)   Something tells me this isn't a very good hospital   (wgme.com) divider line
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Augusta hospital that came under fire for offering early coronavirus vaccines to donors last month had been cited by the state earlier in January for violating COVID-19 prevention protocols.

Great going guys. Favoritism for donors, side helping of COVID for everyone else.

On Jan. 4, inspectors observed six of 22 employees use a staff entrance into the emergency department without going through screening, which the hospital said workers can do either with cellphones or at a computer station in the building. At the emergency room's main entrance, inspectors saw one of three staffers enter without going through required symptom screening.

Well it's a hospital after all. It's not like there are going to be sick or vulnerable people in there.

When inspectors asked a surgeon how he performed his symptom screening, he replied, "No one has stopped me in months, so I don't know." Asked whom he would send his screening to to receive clearance to work, he said, "I don't. I don't have a supervisor."

Someone takes "You're not the boss of me" really close to heart.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you should have socialized medicine like every other developed nation on earth.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This isn't surprising.  It is Augusta.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
All their dead COVID patients were transferred to a better hospital where their conditions were upgraded to "alive".
 
doomjesse
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You don't know the half of it.  Children's hospitals were not screening visiting parents because they didn't want to isolate the parents from children after children had  procedures.  It's a calculated risk at best.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
No, no it isn't.
 
hawaiijenno [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Keep it up. I really like working from home and not leaving the house, jerks.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I just don't want people thinking that hospitals aren't safe.
Was this hospital safe?
I was thinking more about the other ones, and I would like to make the point that this is not normal.
What happened at the hospital?
Well a virus hit it.
Is that unusual?
A virus?  In a hospital?  Chance in a million.
 
