(Anchorage Daily News)   City of Juneau prepares for Excursion into Inlet   (adn.com) divider line
    News, Snow, natural avalanches, Avalanche, great size, great distances, Avalanche forecasters, downtown Juneau, city's Urban Avalanche Advisory  
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 4 hours ago  
scontent.fmci1-3.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size


Perennial winner of Dumbest Place to Put a City award.
 
no1curr
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sarah Palin will be able to see it from her house
 
Sgygus
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Awful.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Five is as high as it goes for avalanche risk.

Concrete slabs on ball bearings.
 
LadySusan
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow, that's scary. Way down in the article they're saying conditions are so bad that avalanches can start on even relatively flat terrain. Yikes. Hope no one is killed. Being buried in snow, or the shards of my house buried in snow is not the way I want to go.

Don't live in Alaska but do live near snow and really enjoy snowshoeing. I carefully avoid any avy danger and think those crazy back country skiers are nuts.
 
Pinnacle Point
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Juneau!
Anyway
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how many will stand their ground.
 
Weatherkiss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Juneau's urban avalanche forecast describes "extreme" danger Saturday evening with the potential for "historic avalanches" in residential areas.

Fark user imageView Full Size


It's danger... TO THE EXTREME!
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: I wonder how many will stand their ground.


Build the whale wall
 
zerkalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come for the tsunamis, stay for the avalanches
 
Destructor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now is the time to attack gravity.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're gonna need a bigger bootstrap.
 
Seasons I'v Withered
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to know who thought that was a good Idea, Really?
Fark you and the river!
 
baron von doodle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: [scontent.fmci1-3.fna.fbcdn.net image 552x393]

Perennial winner of Dumbest Place to Put a City award.


New Orleans (swamp) and San Francisco (built on backfill from the earthquake/ fire would like a word.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They said it was daft to build a castle in an avalanche zone.
 
baron von doodle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, I have irl friends in Anchorage and Wasilla (where Palin lives).
 
fragMasterFlash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Seasons I'v Withered: I want to know who thought that was a good Idea, Really?
Fark you and the river!


Is Juneau a gold rush town? Something had to motivate people to spend the winter under all of that.
 
baron von doodle
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Seasons I'v Withered: I want to know who thought that was a good Idea, Really?
Fark you and the river!

Is Juneau a gold rush town? Something had to motivate people to spend the winter under all of that.


Most of Alaskan cities were built on gold. Juneau is the easiest port to access from the lower 48.
 
puffy999
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

zerkalo: Come for the tsunamis, stay for the avalanches


That's out of order.

Seriously. The avalanches can CREATE the local megstsunamis.
 
Madman drummers bummers
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Juneau nothing, Snow.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Seasons I'v Withered: I want to know who thought that was a good Idea, Really?
Fark you and the river!

Is Juneau a gold rush town? Something had to motivate people to spend the winter under all of that.


It is.  Gold was practically (and literally, but only a little) lying around on the damn ground when the Europeans showed up.  Became a waystation for people on their way to the Yukon gold rush, too.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Its like 15 households that have to evacuate. Farkers quit your pants shiatting
 
eyeq360
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: [scontent.fmci1-3.fna.fbcdn.net image 552x393]

Perennial winner of Dumbest Place to Put a City award.

New Orleans (swamp) and San Francisco (built on backfill from the earthquake/ fire would like a word.


Or the people who built all those towns on top of lava flows and mudslide/lahar fields around Mount Shasta, an active volcano.
prd-wret.s3.us-west-2.amazonaws.comView Full Size

Or even the city of Naples in Italy. I mean, Vesuvius buried Pompeii and Hercanuleum in all that ash and pyroclastic flows. Why stay there?
 
Mock26
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: [scontent.fmci1-3.fna.fbcdn.net image 552x393]

Perennial winner of Dumbest Place to Put a City award.


The original city location was built a safe distance from the avalanche zones, much like how the original New Orleans location was built above sea level. It was only later as they expanded that parts became the dumbest place to build.
 
the unabomber was right
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: [scontent.fmci1-3.fna.fbcdn.net image 552x393]

Perennial winner of Dumbest Place to Put a City award.


Ellicott City, Maryland will be a serious contender in the future. There have been stories on Fark before about their flooding.
 
MBooda
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

All right, but where are the double black diamonds?
 
puffy999
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

eyeq360: baron von doodle: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: [scontent.fmci1-3.fna.fbcdn.net image 552x393]

Perennial winner of Dumbest Place to Put a City award.

New Orleans (swamp) and San Francisco (built on backfill from the earthquake/ fire would like a word.

Or the people who built all those towns on top of lava flows and mudslide/lahar fields around Mount Shasta, an active volcano.
[prd-wret.s3.us-west-2.amazonaws.com image 850x570]
Or even the city of Naples in Italy. I mean, Vesuvius buried Pompeii and Hercanuleum in all that ash and pyroclastic flows. Why stay there?


That reminds me I need to go to Dunsmuir again.
 
puffy999
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Seeing Shasta still reflecting sunlight when there's no sun visible is a hell of a sight
 
MBooda
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

eyeq360: I mean, Vesuvius buried Pompeii and Hercanuleum in all that ash and pyroclastic flows. Why stay there?


Killer live concert, man.

Pink Floyd - Echoes (Full Pompeii Version)
Youtube DtJgNvwmsRA
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size


Don't be under pressure, chumps
 
kdawg7736
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Pray for their souls.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: [scontent.fmci1-3.fna.fbcdn.net image 552x393]

Perennial winner of Dumbest Place to Put a City award.

New Orleans (swamp) and San Francisco (built on backfill from the earthquake/ fire would like a word.


You can all commiserate in the Formaldehyde FEMA camps.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

LadySusan: Wow, that's scary. Way down in the article they're saying conditions are so bad that avalanches can start on even relatively flat terrain. Yikes. Hope no one is killed. Being buried in snow, or the shards of my house buried in snow is not the way I want to go.

Don't live in Alaska but do live near snow and really enjoy snowshoeing. I carefully avoid any avy danger and think those crazy back country skiers are nuts.


OOH-OOH-OOH!!! A test bed for the evils of government interference and socialism!  Grab them rugged bootstraps and let's watch that American Exceptionalism!!!
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Stay Safe, Juneau Farkers!
 
Judge Judy and Executioner
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Juno is f*cked.
 
bionicjoe
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I still miss soosh. 
Still listen to KTOO or KRNN from time to time.
 
skyotter
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Since we're reposting that picture ... here's where I work.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Remnants of Santa
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Not sure why they need a separate White subdivision when there's only one black guy in town anyway.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Judge Judy and Executioner: [Fark user image image 425x566]

Juno is f*cked.


Plot twist: Juno is a transgendered man

But that doesn't make him or them any better at dodging avalanches.
 
