(CNN)   Two Johnsons, one prick   (cnn.com) divider line
23
posted to Main » on 27 Feb 2021 at 9:50 PM



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's not *as* effective, but it doesn't have to be.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"One dose will keep you out of the hospital, keep you out of the intensive care unit, and keep you out of the morgue," Dr. Paul Offit, a vaccine adviser to the FDA, told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on Friday.

I am in.  Where do I sign up?
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cdn.mcstatic.comView Full Size
 
Earguy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really like the headline.

And the vaccine's effectiveness is roughly 65%, which is better than the flu vaccine, which varies each year but it's much less than 65%. And look at how much society benefits from the flu shot.

Any vaccine you can get, folks, get it.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dildo tontine: [cdn.mcstatic.com image 480x204]


media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
LadySusan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get those doses out, now, now, now. I'm way down on the list so move it manufacturers and distributers. Our health care workers can jab the arms, they just need the vaccine.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: [cdn.mcstatic.com image 480x204]


REVEREND!
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Headline is 98% effective
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
There's a good No More Tears joke in here somewhere...I just can't think of it.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ox45tallboy: It's not *as* effective, but it doesn't have to be.


Just like neck gaiters.  Not the best, but a lot better than nothing.  And if everybody can do at least something, then we'll see the end of the pandemic.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

LadySusan: Get those doses out, now, now, now. I'm way down on the list so move it manufacturers and distributers. Our health care workers can jab the arms, they just need the vaccine.


J&J committed to 20MM doses by end of March.  This is great if there are three approved in the US and we have commitments for 100MM doses each in 2021.    My unremarkable 40 year old self might just get it before fall.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Chip me up already.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Two Johnsons, one prick

And the vaccine isnt too bad either.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Good shot, Janssen!"
 
Judge Judy and Executioner
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Penis.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Coupla big swingin' johnsons gonna inject you with that lifesaving serum.

Just another day at the vaccination clinic.

// plot of a new pr0no
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Two Johnsons...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


One prick

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
roc6783
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Surprisingly, does NOT involve Ron Johnson.
 
anuran
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sorry, but a reduction in dying but none at all in horrible long term side effects no better than 66% effectiveness is not worth jumping at. I will wait until I can get the one that is actually effective at preventing me from getting comorbid me from getting sick.
 
Stud Gerbil [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The oral vaccine is even better:    2 girls, 1 cup
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ox45tallboy: It's not *as* effective, but it doesn't have to be.


agreed. I believe all of the vaccines are >99% effective at preventing death. I already have had the phizer vaccine but would love for my wife to get any vaccine that is available.
 
