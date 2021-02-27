 Skip to content
(TuneIn)   Working tonight, so Paul's Memory Bank (8PM ET) will be a repeat of last week's show. You'll have to wait another week to hear about Dr Roebling's Voice Machine or Metropolis' football team being poisoned   (tunein.com) divider line
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The usual month-end all hands on deck stuff.  Not to mention my face is swelling up from an infected toofer.
 
SuperTramp [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I have a hammer, in case you need it 😁.

Get that tooth looked at asap, dude.  Swelling is not good.

wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Got some antibiotics from the dentist. Put in for an appointment with a root-canal specialist.  I SHOULD have done the appointment a few weeks ago but it just started swelling up this morning.
 
SuperTramp [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Got some antibiotics from the dentist. Put in for an appointment with a root-canal specialist.  I SHOULD have done the appointment a few weeks ago but it just started swelling up this morning.


Oh thank goodness.  Take the antibiotics exactly as directed.  No alcohol, REST, until you're seen for the procedure.   Modern root canal is NOWHERE NEAR what scaredy cats make it out to be.  You'll be fine 🤗
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Because I'm working today, I won't be working Monday, although working 2nd shift gives me the ability to have morning appointments.  I was fortunate the dentist happened to be in his office today.

Had a root canal many years ago.....didn't bother me.  Thanks.
 
SuperTramp [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

🤗
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Reruns? I'm sure I missed some stuff last week.

Stay healthy!

oh, yeah

Standing by...
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Hope you feel better soon.
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Good luck with all that.

I missed last week so certainly don't mind a rerun.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I had forgotten that people used the word "groovy" in the 1940s.
 
