(WSBTV)   Nerds pull shotgun on McDonald's employee. Police said the men are in their late teens or early 20s and "both males are Pokemon fans." Gotta catch em all   (wsbtv.com) divider line
Polezni Durak [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



/home of the big mick
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So we're looking for two inconsiderate white males in their 20s, who also own a shotgun and are quick to anger, are fans of Pokemon, and drive either a Kia or a Honda. Way to narrow it down.

//I'm sure there's only...oh about half a million possible suspects who fit that description in Georgia
/At least
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

LurkerSupreme: So we're looking for two inconsiderate white males in their 20s, who also own a shotgun and are quick to anger, are fans of Pokemon, and drive either a Kia or a Honda. Way to narrow it down.

//I'm sure there's only...oh about half a million possible suspects who fit that description in Georgia
/At least


just check the local reddit forum or next libertarian party meeting
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


I thought funimation cut the guns outta pokemon because anime corrupts children.
 
