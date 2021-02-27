 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Georgia family adds a new wing to their mobile home   (yahoo.com) divider line
7
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He added that there were no injuries on the ground,

So they were injured before the plane hit the ground. This is suspicious and should probably be investigated.
 
darkeyes
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
And yet more evidence how much God hates mobile homes.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Nice one, Subby.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"No need to make a flap about it."
-- Bob & Ethel Homeowner (probably)
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Luxury Mobile Homes by Boeing. Economy Mobile homes by Cessna.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Georgia and mobile homes? Yeah, they won't be able to use dental records to identify anyone...
 
