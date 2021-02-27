 Skip to content
 
(AP News)   Farking asshole Judge suspended from goddamned farking bench for being such a farking dick   (apnews.com) divider line
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
?
I've worked at more than one place where higher ups screamed at people!
I don't agree with it.
But. It's a thing.
Why the fark is this stupid nation so  inconsistent?????????🤕🤕🤕
/
Stick your states rights up your rectum
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they'll turn a blind eye to any malfeasance, even human trafficking under color of official right, but drop a few curse words and you're suspended?  This nation is sick.  So very sick.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Why the fark is this stupid nation so  inconsistent?????????🤕🤕🤕
/
Stick your states rights up your rectum


Spoken like a Loyal Party Man. Thanks for your thoughtful Constitutional analysis, Joe Americaman.
 
phedex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Theres a decorum that has to be in place at any office/workplace where any kind of intelligent discourse happens.  I work with physicians and pharmacists, and I would never in a million years curse the way I do in causal conversations with friends. I use farking as a normal adjective for everything from how good the burger i'm eating is to how tired I am.

but at work? with co-workers and people who would be considered lower or higher on the ladder than me? no farking way. you check your language and demeanor at the door. I've gone off on people i've worked with for inappropriate language many times, and in one case it was used as part of a case to get a lazy bastard off our team.

You're at work among peers.  be professional in all aspects.
 
algman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: So they'll turn a blind eye to any malfeasance, even human trafficking under color of official right, but drop a few curse words and you're suspended?  This nation is sick.  So very sick.


I know this is Fark, but 3 paragraphs into the article it indicates that the issue is his racial and misogynistic cursing, not his blue comedy routines.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: waxbeans: Why the fark is this stupid nation so  inconsistent?????????🤕🤕🤕
/
Stick your states rights up your rectum

Spoken like a Loyal Party Man. Thanks for your thoughtful Constitutional analysis, Joe Americaman.


Sorry. I long for uniformity.
But. Sure, let's keep acting like 50 different versions of drug policies is the intelligent rational thing to do.

Jerking motion gif (✿☉｡☉)
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The judge wasn't solemnly swearing.

Here come da judge!
Here come da judge!
The Court's in session!
The Court's in session!
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
waxbeans:
But. Sure, let's keep acting like 50 different versions of drug policies is the intelligent rational thing to do.

Jerking motion gif (✿☉｡☉)

If you want one national drug policy, the one you're likely to get is all drugs, including pot, are illegal.  Very illegal. So, careful what you wish for.
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Did Ricky from the trailer park boys write this headline?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sounds like the Judge might be Subby's asshole brother.  If Minnie Mouse grew up a cow, that is.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SBinRR: waxbeans:
But. Sure, let's keep acting like 50 different versions of drug policies is the intelligent rational thing to do.

Jerking motion gif (✿☉｡☉)

If you want one national drug policy, the one you're likely to get is all drugs, including pot, are illegal.  Very illegal. So, careful what you wish for.


True. But. That's doesn't help, either.
So, still stupid and moronic.
We really 💩the 🛏
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

SBinRR: waxbeans:
But. Sure, let's keep acting like 50 different versions of drug policies is the intelligent rational thing to do.

Jerking motion gif (✿☉｡☉)

If you want one national drug policy, the one you're likely to get is all drugs, including pot, are illegal.  Very illegal. So, careful what you wish for.


You're making him swoon.

https://www.vox.com/2020/2/10/2113186​3​/trump-china-executions-drug-dealers
 
El_Dan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
By his coarse language in the courthouse, he has sullied the dignity and propriety of the judiciary,"

Counterpoint, court wouldn't be court if the judge didn't go apeshiat on people who deserved it.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

El_Dan: By his coarse language in the courthouse, he has sullied the dignity and propriety of the judiciary,"

Counterpoint, court wouldn't be court if the judge didn't go apeshiat on people who deserved it.


😠
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

waxbeans: ?
I've worked at more than one place where higher ups screamed at people!
I don't agree with it.
But. It's a thing.
Why the fark is this stupid nation so  inconsistent?????????🤕🤕🤕
/
Stick your states rights up your rectum


I worked at exactly one job were higher ups screaming at people was normal.  I quit half way through my first day.  I refuse to work for assholes.
 
itsaback [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So, what is so hard about being generally decent towards others?
 
PureBounds
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: waxbeans: ?
I've worked at more than one place where higher ups screamed at people!
I don't agree with it.
But. It's a thing.
Why the fark is this stupid nation so  inconsistent?????????🤕🤕🤕
/
Stick your states rights up your rectum

I worked at exactly one job were higher ups screaming at people was normal.  I quit half way through my first day.  I refuse to work for assholes.


It's definitely a thing here in LA.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They don't go for that under that-there Kansas Sharia law.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The ruling is effective immediately, but the court said it would consider waiving the remaining suspension after 60 days if Cullins enters into an approved plan for training and counseling

south park mr macky swearing song m'ay
Youtube pgYfbXY-8sw
 
poodebunker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So he gets a one year vacation. Cool. That'll teach him 🤨
 
