Judge: The defendant cannot perform surgery during his online court hearing
posted to Main » on 27 Feb 2021 at 7:55 PM



GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Humblebrag?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Judge: The defendant cannot perform surgury during his online court hearing

Sur would be gury if he did.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's possible that he's so well-practiced in his field, that the vagaries of answering basic questions during surgery would not be that much of a distraction. Then again, who knows.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm getting a vibe of "why are you wasting my time with court dates about my speeding tickets?  Can't you see I'm an important and busy person?"

On the other, if given the opportunity to do something like that which I knew was of no risk to the patient, I'd pull that move too just for the novelty of it.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well he could, you're just not letting him.
 
lennavan
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
On the one hand -- douche.
On the other hand -- innocent until proven guilty and he's minimizing the costs involved.  This isn't the shining beacon case to use but people plead guilty and pay fines because they can't afford to miss a day of work or they will get fired.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I have so many levels of "what the fark" right now.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Somebody gonna get sued.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Scalpel.
Clamp.
Suction.
Affidavit.
Not guilty.
Scalpel.
Clamp....
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


"A Northern California plastic surgeon"
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Two self important latin-using professionals having a dick measuring contest.
 
stuffy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Did his patient know this was going on? Seems fast track to malpractice.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The preferential treatment is farking disgusting. Let me try video conferencing in to court while rebuilding a coolant pump. I'd be slapped with contempt charges so fast....
So should this doctor.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Look, remote court is way more convenient than regular court; but it's not supposed to be THIS convenient!
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: The preferential treatment is farking disgusting. Let me try video conferencing in to court while rebuilding a coolant pump. I'd be slapped with contempt charges so fast....
So should this doctor.


You would not. Stop pretending.
 
