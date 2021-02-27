 Skip to content
(AZ Family) Weeners US Customs finds New Mexico man's sausage after brief search   (azfamily.com) divider line
    More: Weeners, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, SANTA TERESA, United States, CBP officials, Border Protection officers, second time, New Mexico, U.S. Customs  
489 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Feb 2021 at 7:15 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No! Mi bolonia!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait...Since when does US Customs have jurisdiction in New Mexico?


/ They are?
// Since when?
/// Okay, article should say that "New Mexico" is one of ours.....
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Daddy Would you Like some Sausage?
Youtube k2aKsoizx1w
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't get it, does it really taste superior to American bologna?
/doesn't eat pork
//really curious
 
Unrepentant Fool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A second time this month? Americans have really been bad at playing "hide the bologna" recently.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saw the Wienermobile driving down the street two days ago.  Knew something was up.
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But why? Is the Mexican stuff really delicious/cheap enough to justify smuggling it by the hundreds of pounds?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Optimus Primate [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I suddenly have a craving for this mysterious Mexican bologna!
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Oscar Mayer Commercial -1973
Youtube rmPRHJd3uHI
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

There's a NEW Mexico?!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Weird Al" Yankovic - My Bologna (Audio)
Youtube 1hxLaFJf9Jk
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AintNoAmoeba [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
My baloney has a first name,
it's C-O-N-T-R-A-B-A-N-D....
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Seen a few of these stories recently. Didn't realize there was such a big market for illicit Bologna.
 
Whale Biologist
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Brief search.

Sausage.

Brief.

Well played, subby.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

It's because of the pandemic.
Prohibited Meat is the name of my oh-so-very-sad emo band.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
My junk has set off the millimeter wave scanner at two different airports.

Not kidding at all.

/ Then the guy has to take you aside and kind of "brush" you with the back of his hand.   Finding nothing but pure hochsnake, they let me go without further hassle.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Yes indeed.
+1
 
