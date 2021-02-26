 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Shelby County, Tennessee leads the nation in COVID vaccinations. That expired and were thrown away. Or were given to children. BONUS: The county health department had no storage, distribution, or expired dose policies   (cnn.com) divider line
8
    More: Fail, Vaccine, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Vaccination, Shelby County, Shelby County Health Department, Tennessee Department of Health, handling of the vaccine, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris  
•       •       •

50 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Feb 2021 at 8:25 PM (6 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
AMERICA IS A FAILED NATION STATE
 
duke3522
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
WTF is wrong with these people?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Stigginit and all...
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

duke3522: WTF is wrong with these people?


Tennessee.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I've only been to Memphis once.  It was 20 years ago.  The thing I recall most is that in most cities when you drive into a bad neighborhood, you usually pass through it in five minutes.  In Memphis, the bad neighborhood goes on for 45 minutes.
 
schubie [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Drink your juice, Shelby
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Rapmaster2000: I've only been to Memphis once.  It was 20 years ago.  The thing I recall most is that in most cities when you drive into a bad neighborhood, you usually pass through it in five minutes.  In Memphis, the bad neighborhood goes on for 45 minutes.


I drove through once, went to "memphis' oldest cafe" and it sucked. Bought the shirt as a joke though.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Dammit Dr. Shelby, you should be helping your greatest Tennessee success: MayorKane
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.