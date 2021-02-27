 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   Man assaults cops by repeatedly running into their fists   (nj.com) divider line
Al! [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Best case scenario these guys get fired, but we as a nation need to be more willing to bring charges against police who break the law.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's pretty dark in the video.  I can see how the cops could have mistaken him for being Black.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
At least there's video to show what happened and the order it happened in.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Forgot the cops, I enjoy (/s) how news outlets decide who is a "man" and who is a teenager for 18-19 year olds.
 
Dryad [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Al!: Best case scenario these guys get fired, but we as a nation need to be more willing to bring charges against police who break the law.


No best case scenario we can hope for is that this kid doesn't wind up mysteriously shot and disposed of in a burning car, as that seems to be the trend lately.
Nothing happening to the cops, we know that much already. Only cliffhanger is if this kid makes it to his next birthday.
 
