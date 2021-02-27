 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   It's a far cry from Cancun   (local10.com) divider line
29
    More: Sad, Storm, Prison, Plumbing, Drinking water, state's largest county jail, Winter storm, Water treatment, Harris County Jail  
•       •       •

1498 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Feb 2021 at 5:34 PM (1 hour ago)



29 Comments     (+0 »)
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Do US Senators run the county jails where you live subby?
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Reads like a class action 1983 lawsuit.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
'Murica.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JFC Texas news coming from texas after this freeze is like the rupture of an infected pilonidal cyst, it just keeps getting worse.
 
Sam Malone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's really farked up? It's actually within the realm of possibility that Ted Cruz submitted this headline himself.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do those jails have unregulated power bills that could total in to the tens of thousands too?

Nutiloaf Lite with 50 percent sawdust
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After a while, I started thinking these were Arizona prisons. I wonder what Sheriff Joe would think.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: Do US Senators run the county jails where you live subby?


"The degree of civilization in a society can be judged by entering its prisons." -Dostoevsky

This was a prison in Texas.

Ted Cruz was elected to represent Texas.

Are you following along, or do I need to slow down?
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a cluster fark.
 
ocelot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boohoo.It was 32 inside my apartment and no water for over a week and I'm not awaiting trial for aggravated assault.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: Do US Senators run the county jails where you live subby?


Sir, this is an Arby's.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We'd be bombing other countries that do this exact thing to their own citizens.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, and Texan's realizing the GOP treats them like inmates?  Or, are they upset with Democrats because inmates are being treated like Texans?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well then why not have the smaller inmates tauntaun inside the larger ones?
 
palelizard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sam Malone: What's really farked up? It's actually within the realm of possibility that Ted Cruz submitted this headline himself.


Naw, he'd never be willing able to tolerate the abuse he'd face around here.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

palelizard: Sam Malone: What's really farked up? It's actually within the realm of possibility that Ted Cruz submitted this headline himself.

Naw, he'd never be willing able to tolerate the abuse he'd face around here.


Sounds like something Ted Cruz would say to throw us off the scent...

/Also, your name checks out
//Very curious....
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Well then why not have the smaller inmates tauntaun inside the larger ones?


With the toilets not flushing, they probably do smell worse on the outside.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ocelot: Boohoo.It was 32 inside my apartment and no water for over a week and I'm not awaiting trial for aggravated assault.


And I think we should care about both of those tragedies.
Especially considering the exact same  specific actions caused both.
What is wrong with you?

/
And to think people think I'm psychotic because I left ladies who were emotionally unavailable.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

iodized attic salt: feckingmorons: Do US Senators run the county jails where you live subby?

"The degree of civilization in a society can be judged by entering its prisons." -Dostoevsky

This was a prison in Texas.

Ted Cruz was elected to represent Texas.

Are you following along, or do I need to slow down?


It was a jail. A jail is not a prison. A jail is a local facility, a prison is a state facility. Neither one are run by the federal government.

Had Sen. Cruz been in Texas what do you think the could do about a power outage and water problems at a county jail?
 
MBooda
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
one sector of the population was particularly vulnerable: inmates at the state's largest county jail.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
palelizard [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Well then why not have the smaller inmates tauntaun inside the larger ones?


The larger ones should strap the smaller ones to themselves as insulation. The larger ones are more likely to survive anyhow, it's a surface area to volume ratio issue.

4th Horseman: /Also, your name checks out


I heard it from a friend, the lizard people are very upset about people claiming/implying Ted Cruz is a lizard person. You keep your batshiat crazy evil humongs, k? He's 100% homo sapiens and you guys own that. We don't need that kind of negativity.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Zihuatanejo. It's in Mexico. A little place on the Pacific Ocean.
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

Get busy living or get busy dying.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: Zihuatanejo. It's in Mexico. A little place on the Pacific Ocean.
[i.ytimg.com image 850x478]
Get busy living or get busy dying.


One of the best movie endings ever.
 
Exile On Beale Street [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Well then why not have the smaller inmates tauntaun inside the larger ones?


Any excuse to post this...
Bill Hader's Killer "Star Wars" Impressions
Youtube DfiP915CfiM
 
donotdoit
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ocelot: Boohoo.It was 32 inside my apartment and no water for over a week and I'm not awaiting trial for aggravated assault.


But maybe I'm waiting for trial for possession for a couple grams of weed. and I'm possibly going to die in the next couple of days. You piece of s***.
 
Exile On Beale Street [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: MythDragon: Well then why not have the smaller inmates tauntaun inside the larger ones?

With the toilets not flushing, they probably do smell worse on the outside.


Help me out, Farkers. One of the funniest threads ever was "What Star Wars quote sums up your sex life?"
/You came in that thing? you're braver than I thought
//I thought they smelled bad on the outside
///Aren't you a little short for a Stormtrooper?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
There's an old saying: if you can't stand the rime, don't do the crime.

/but for real criminals are people too
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: JFC Texas news coming from texas after this freeze is like the rupture of an infected pilonidal cyst, it just keeps getting worse.


You know who else is from Texas and is like the rupture of an infected pilonidal cyst? I'll give you a hint. It rhymes with 'bed shoes'.
 
palelizard [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: cyberspacedout: MythDragon: Well then why not have the smaller inmates tauntaun inside the larger ones?

With the toilets not flushing, they probably do smell worse on the outside.

Help me out, Farkers. One of the funniest threads ever was "What Star Wars quote sums up your sex life?"
/You came in that thing? you're braver than I thought
//I thought they smelled bad on the outside
///Aren't you a little short for a Stormtrooper?


"I have a bad feeling about this."
"I was just going to see your boss. Tell Jabba I've got his money."
"Sorry about the mess."
 
